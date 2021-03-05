Washington finds another sweep in ranked matchup with Oregon

Everything came together Friday afternoon for the No. 7 Washington volleyball team.
The Huskies snagged another top-20 win with their sweep of No. 20 Oregon and played one of their most complete games of the season. Despite being pitted against one of its toughest opponents yet, Washington looked extremely put together, as the conference-leaders connected on every aspect of the game.
As each point moved along and the Huskies (11-2 Pac-12) held the lead, they stayed aggressive, and the Ducks (8-3) simply couldn’t find any leverage against the stifling defense and poised offense.
The Ducks only hit .149 overall, trailed by ten team blocks, and ended with 23 hitting errors.
While Oregon struggled to find consistency, everything clicked for Washington as the team found its way to its best overall hitting of the season, ending at .356. The UW hitters improved with each set and continued to find open spaces and send kills into Oregon’s floor all day.
Balanced offensive input allowed four Huskies to grab seven or more kills, with senior Samantha Drechsel having a particularly impressive offensive showing, leading the team with 16 total kills on .353 hitting. The cohesion between freshman Madi Endlsey, juniors Marin Grote and Claire Hoffman, and Drechsel made for a dominating night. Oregon just didn’t have enough of a response.
Focused on improving serving heading into the weekend, the Huskies did just that. Their serving was smooth the entire day, ending with only four service errors, their lowest of the season. Neither team shined in aces, with the UW ending with two and UO with one.
Even though a little bit of overpassing and odd receptions filled the first set for both teams, Washington was able to clean up its game, while unusual errors plagued Oregon all night. A few times communication problems on Oregon’s side kept the ball from getting back over the net after good digs, forcing Oregon to call timeouts and try to regroup.
This likely won’t happen when the two teams pick back up later this weekend, and the adjustment which Oregon has shown in its past back-to-back games this season will likely make them into much more of a challenge when the two teams reunite.
With everything in order Friday afternoon, Washington will head into the second matchup of the weekend on a high, striving to maintain its performance when it picks back up Sunday, Mar. 7 at 1 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
