UW women's soccer looks to start new era with a bang

The Washington women’s soccer team will see its first action in 14 months Friday, as they take on the Seattle University Redhawks for their first game under new head coach Nicole Van Dyke.
The Huskies return two all-conference players in senior Kaylene Pang and junior Summer Yates as they look to build on their 12-7-2 record from 2019, which saw them finish third in the Pac-12. Yates especially looks to continue her stellar run of form as a sophomore, when she scored eight goals and assisted six more.
Alongside Yates, Pang remains the Huskies’ stalwart on defense. Starting in all 21 games last season, she brings an invaluable level of awareness, experience, and reliability to a team that includes seven freshmen and several transfers.
Although the break has been long, the extended time has given Van Dyke more time to assess her players and understand each of their individual games in accordance with how she looks to field her new squad.
Van Dyke’s previous tenure with the University of Pennsylvania was one full of success. She won the fourth Ivy League title in program history and accumulated a 42-24-15 record, remaining in the top 20 of goals against average in three seasons.
This Friday’s matchup presents a chance to set the tone for the program and looks to be the beginning of an era of success and progression under a new head coach.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
