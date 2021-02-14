Wildcats offense proves too much for the Huskies

The Washington Women’s basketball team fell to No. 10 Arizona Sunday, unable to escape another slow start as it lost 75-53 in Tucson, Ariz.
The Huskies (5-11, 2-11 Pac-12) once again started slow offensively, only scoring nine points in the first quarter. This was the fifth game in a row that the Huskies failed to score 10 points in the first quarter. Shooting only 23.1% from the field, the Washington offense was unable to find any momentum.
Unlike the game against Arizona State, Washington was unable to overcome their slow start with a strong defensive performance.
Washington performed better offensively in the second quarter but unfortunately Arizona’s high powered offense started to come alive. The Wildcats (14-2, 12-2 Pac-12) shot 63.6% from the field in the first half and only missed one three-point shot.
Arizona's offense continued to cook in the second half. The Wildcats were led by guard Aari McDonald and forward Sam Thomas, who both scored 20 points. The Wildcats were also lights out from three hitting 12 threes on 75% shooting.
Although they performed better the Huskies were unable to keep up with the Wildcats after the slow start offensively. Sophomore center Quay Miller was the leading scorer for the Huskies finishing the game with 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke was the only other Husky in double figures finishing the game with 12 points.
The Huskies once again had difficulty holding onto the ball, turning it over 19 times. Arizona was able to capitalize on these turnovers scoring 17 points off of turnovers.
Washington’s previous matchup against Arizona was postponed due to Covid-19 issues with the Washington program.
The Huskies will return to Alaska Airlines Arena next weekend to take on Utah and Colorado next Friday and Sunday.
