UW evens series with UCLA behind 14-hit performance

Two outs, not out. The No. 4 Washington softball team relied on two-out rallies Saturday evening against No. 4 UCLA, scoring four runs with two outs in a 7-4 victory.
The Huskies’ hot offense was the key in the win, helping them snap an eight-game losing streak against the Bruins, recording 14 hits, seven of which came with two outs. With the victory, Washington also snapped a five-game losing streak at Eason Stadium.
Unlike Friday’s down performance on offense, the Washington bats were hot Saturday evening against junior Megan Faraimo (11-3). The Huskies (35-8, 13-3 Pac-12) got production from a number of sources, with eight players recording hits in the win.
It looked like Faraimo was going to dominate the UW bats from the get-go, but two-out rallies were the theme as early as the first inning for the Huskies. Three-hole hitter junior Sami Reynolds picked up a single to keep the inning alive, then graduate senior Morganne Flores worked a favorable 2-1 count and then uncorked a two-run bomb over the wall in left field for an early Washington lead.
In the second inning, the UW took advantage of some poor UCLA defense, putting two on for sophomore Jadelyn Allchin with one out. Allchin ripped a single up the middle, pushing the UW lead back to two after starting pitcher senior Gabbie Plain (24-1) allowed a run in the bottom of the first.
After Washington’s offensive pressure forced redshirt senior pitcher Rachel Garcia to enter the game for Faraimo in the middle of the second, Garcia trotted back out to the circle in the third. The Huskies finally snapped their 46-inning streak without scoring an earned run against her with an RBI-single from senior Noelle Hee that made it a 4-2 Washington lead.
The Bruins (27-3, 9-2) then brought Faraimo back into the game with two outs and runners on the corners, but the Huskies were gunned down at home on a double-steal attempt to end the inning.
Two-out magic continued for Washington in the fourth inning when junior Baylee Klingler hit her 14th home run of the year with a two-run opposite field shot that doubled the lead, giving Plain some breathing room at 6-2.
After an uncharacteristic inability to hit the strike zone early in the game for Plain, sitting at 50 pitches and just 28 strikes through two innings, she settled down and held the Bruins scoreless in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
Washington and UCLA exchanged runs in the sixth inning, with Reynolds hitting an RBI-single in the top of the inning and UCLA’s Maya Brady shooting a solo home run over the wall in the bottom of the frame to make the game 7-3.
Offensive production finally settled down in the seventh inning, as Washington went down in order in the top of the inning. With her pitch count hitting 133, Plain was shaky in the ninth as UCLA brought the tying run up to the plate with two outs. She was able to close out the game, though, getting a groundout to first baseman Kelley Lynch to end the game and pick up her 24th win of the season.
Bats go quiet in Game 2
Unlike the success in Game 1, Washington’s offense was quiet in Game 2 of the doubleheader, scoring its only run of the game on a first inning home run from Klingler.
The lack of success on offense boiled down to struggles hitting with runners in scoring position. Washington was 0-for-7 on the night with RISP, and 1-for-13 with runners on base as UCLA starting pitcher Holly Azevedo (6-0) held the UW to just two extra-base hits on the night.
While the offense struggled, freshman pitcher Sarah Willis (2-2) got the start in the circle for the Huskies, keeping the game tied at 1-1 for much of the night. Willis pitched four innings of one-run ball before unwinding in the fifth inning. UCLA sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, scoring five runs on six hits, including a two-run home run from Brady that broke open the game at 6-1.
It was a rare time the UW found some success from any of its pitchers outside of Plain, and head coach Heather Tarr will undoubtedly be disappointed her team was not able to take advantage. Until the fifth inning, Washington was out-hitting UCLA 6-to-2.
Senior Pat Moore pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for Washington, allowing one hit while lowering her ERA to 4.00.
With Game 2 of the doubleheader being played as a non-conference contest, the conference series is still up for grabs with both teams winning one game. If the Huskies win Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest, they will jump ahead of the Bruins into first place in the Pac-12 standings.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.