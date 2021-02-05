Little mistakes burn the Huskies down the stretch against USC

The Washington women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker to USC 63-54, dropping their ninth straight conference game. The Huskies (4-9, 1-9 Pac-12) were unable to overcome the small miscues at the end of the game, which ultimately sealed their fate against the Trojans.
The game came down to the fourth quarter which started with a one-point UW lead, but the Huskies were unable to stop the Trojans' (8-7, 6-6 Pac-12) surge. Foul trouble and turnovers doomed the Huskies. Shooting was also a weak point for the Huskies during the final quarter hitting only 31.3% of their shots from the field.
“Whether it was just a missed shot or us turning the ball over,” Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “We weren’t able to get our defense set.”
The Washington defense was able to hold USC to only four field goals in the fourth quarter, but could not stop the Trojans from getting to the free throw line. USC were a perfect 15-of-15 from the charity stripe in the final quarter including a perfect eight from guard Desiree Caldwell. These free throws were backbreaking for the Huskies who were only three for five from the line.
“Credit USC and their ability to get to the free throw line,” Wynn said. “We just couldn’t get ourselves to the line.”
Although it may seem all doom and gloom for the Huskies they are at least getting healthier.
Huskies are finally (somewhat) healthy
This was the first game since the Huskies returned from their Covid-19 break that had a squad that was even remotely close to fully healthy.
Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler and senior forward Khayla Rooks both of whom were out last Sunday against Stanford returned to the lineup tonight. Although neither player started their presence was felt by the team.
“They hadn’t practiced in nine weeks,” Wynn said. “It was a really gutsy performance by both of them.”
Sadler finished the night with three points and Rooks finished five points.
Even though players are returning from injury the Huskies are still not close to being 100 percent healthy. Both Sadler and Rooks just returned, while junior center Darcy Rees has not been 100% healthy all season. The Huskies still lack guard depth because of the season ending injuries of senior Missy Peterson and junior Grace Beasley.
“We have more kids on the sidelines during practice, than we do on the court right now,” Wynn said.
There is still a lot of work to do for the Huskies. They play again this Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena against No. 5 UCLA.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
