Huskies get back to winning ways with clean sweep of Pilots

After a stretch in which they lost four of their past five games, the Washington women’s tennis team got back on track Sunday afternoon with a convincing 7-0 sweep of the Portland Pilots.
The Huskies (9-4, 1-3) began the 2021 season with seven straight wins, cleaning out non-conference opponents efficiently and decisively. Upon entering ultra-competitive Pac-12 play, however, they apparently had met their match.
Aside from a narrow 4-3 win over Arizona two weekends ago, the women stumbled through the gauntlet of southern Pac-12 schools, from UCLA to Arizona State. Perhaps this mid-season break against Portland was just what the UW needed.
To begin the match, the Huskies got off to a hot start in doubles. Senior captain Vanessa Wong and her partner, junior Sedona Gallagher, who reunited last match after an early season hiatus, won their second in a row, knocking off Portland’s top doubles squad 6-1.
From there, the UW revealed its youth and depth, with the second and third doubles teams both taking their matches 6-4. Assuredly, UW head coach Robin Stephenson would’ve much preferred to take that doubles point in the team’s 3-4 loss to USC to start Pac-12 play.
The entire Husky squad carried its momentum into singles play. It was deja vu all over again for Wong, who continued to put her foot to the floor in 2021. With a 6-2, 6-2 win at first singles, she improved to 12-1 on the season.
Meanwhile, freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin, who moved to second singles before Pac-12 competition started, regained her early-season form. Following a blazing-hot 8-0 start to begin her collegiate career, Fortin cooled off towards the tail-end of February.
She’d entered Sunday’s match having lost three of her past four matches, finding considerably more resistance during the regular season as opposed to during preseason competition. With her double-bagel 6-0, 6-0 win this afternoon, however, she may have righted the ship.
Of course, with another difficult battle against the No. 20 California Golden Bears looming this Friday, Fortin and the rest of the Huskies’ youth will need to regain that type of early-season form.
Sunday’s match was a good start. The Huskies face off against the Bears at 1:30 on Friday, the start of a two-week Pac-12 road trip.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
