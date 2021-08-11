‘I feel like an MMA fight referee’: Lake implementing system as first full season kicks into gear

It’s been a long time coming, but Jimmy Lake finally has his first traditional fall camp rolling as the head coach of the Washington football team.
After waiting for nearly two decades to become a head football coach, Lake was given the opportunity after Chris Petersen stepped down following the 2019 season — but then COVID-19 interrupted Lake’s plans in year one, with the Huskies only playing in four games that year.
Despite the unusual first year and a half, Lake and the Huskies are finally full-go for the first time since the end of 2019. According to the UW head coach, the pandemic-interrupted season was the biggest learning experience so far during his time as head coach.
“After last year it feels like I’ve been a head coach for about 10 years, and this feels like year 11 right now,” Lake said.
Although COVID-19 is not completely in the rearview mirror, Lake has turned his attention toward getting his group prepared for a full gauntlet of games in 2021.
With his bald head glistening under the Seattle summer sunshine, Lake could be seen running around at practice from group to group, managing his assistant coaches and motivating his players.
“To be honest, I feel like an MMA fight referee out there the more I do this,” he said. “I’m just looking around, the receivers are good, the linebackers, ‘stay off the quarterback!’ All I’m doing out there is being the MMA referee making sure everyone stays safe. I can’t wait when I get to go upstairs and watch the film, see how the o-line is playing, the d-line, and every single unit out there.”
One of the biggest changes from practices under Petersen has been the opening of doors to fans.
With no spectators allowed during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lake invited fans to come attend some of the UW’s spring practices, including the spring game. That has continued this summer, with a few hundred folks watching the Huskies on Wednesday afternoon inside Husky Stadium.
“What we went through last year, and our fans really not being able to see us since the Apple Cup of 2019, I want to give our fans ... an opportunity to come see their team,” Lake said. “The other part of it is the selfish part — our team needs to play in front of fans. Last year we played in front of cardboard cutouts. We need to feel the energy, eyeballs watching us, and we need to be able to perform when the spotlight is on us.”
Not everything is different from when Petersen was at the helm though. Part of Lake’s system, which he is carrying over from the Petersen era, is a few off-site practices before the season starts. Washington will head down to Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center on Friday for the first of those opportunities. But in Lake-fashion, he will be opening it up to fans.
“It should be a fun atmosphere,” Lake said. “It’ll be good for our team to be in a different environment. For us, it’s a time to practice going on the road. Different surroundings, different climate, the sun is in a different direction. Everything is foreign, the locker rooms are foreign. There’s so many things [different] about doing that change in location.”
Even for Lake, he’ll get the opportunity to experience coaching somewhere outside of Husky Stadium. After all, the UW didn’t play a single road game during his first season at the helm. By the time Washington steps on the field in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sept. 11, it will have been 659 days since it last played a true road game.
Other notes
It was the first day of full pads for the Huskies after five days of wearing sweats and light gear.
Freshman quarterback Dylan Morris threw three consecutive touchdowns during situational red zone drills. The first two went to junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum, with the third going to sophomore tight end Devin Culp in the back corner of the end zone.
There was a lot of special team work Wednesday and multiple Huskies lined up to return punts: freshmen receivers Taj Davis, Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, and sophomore Giles Jackson, as well as sophomore defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie.
Junior tight end Cade Otton made a spectacular one-handed catch during scrimmage, prompting Lake to say during the post-practice press conference that Otton had the best hands on the team.
- Sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams did not participate in Wednesday's practice, watching the action from the sideline with a jersey and no pads.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.