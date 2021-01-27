UW makes short work of EWU in season-opening doubleheader

The Washington men’s tennis team started off hot and stayed that way the whole afternoon in its season-opening doubleheader against Eastern Washington. The Huskies didn’t lose a single set Wednesday afternoon, sweeping both matches 7-0.
In the doubles for the first match, Washington was led by Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez on court one, who didn’t drop a single game, making quick work of Eastern, as they won 6-0. As for the other two doubles pairings, there wasn’t much drama with the pairing of Thibault Cancel and Clement Chidekh and the third pair of Ewen Lumsden and Han-Chih Lin both finishing their matches 6-2 in favor of the Huskies.
In the second leg of the doubleheader, Washington again won all three of its doubles matches, however there were no shutouts as the Huskies won 6-3, 6-1, and 6-2 to get the first point of the match again.
When it came time for the singles matches, it was more of the same, with Washington not dropping a single set against Eastern Washington. In total, Eastern Washington only managed to win 29 games compared to Washington's 144 games won.
The Huskies’ leaders in singles were Lumsden and junior Adam Torosik, both of whom did not drop a single game, finishing both sets 6-0. Davis, the team's captain, opened his season playing on court one and winning both his matches 6-0 and then 6-2 respectively.
Lumsden had to overcome practicing outside while the rest of the team would be practicing inside as he came back from the U.K. and was faced with a 14-day quarantine upon his arrival.
“During the fourteen days I could only play outdoors, so a couple of days I got when there was no rain I got to play, so that was bonus,” Lumsden said. “I got back with the team four, five days now been practicing with the team.”
In the second set of single matches against Eastern Washington, Chidekh led the way in dominant fashion on court one, winning both of his sets 6-1. Torosik was impressive again winning his singles match with a score of 6-2 and 6-1.
Washington (2-0) will hope to keep the winning ways alive as it travels to face Tulsa (0-2) next Friday Feb. 5, at 4 p.m.
