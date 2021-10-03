Huskies end road trip winless, draw Utah 1-1

Another overtime, and yet another draw.
The Washington women’s soccer team is three games into conference play, and has yet to secure a Pac-12 victory. The latest installment of the Huskies (2-5-3, 0-1-2 Pac-12) poor open to the season was their 1-1 draw against Utah on Sunday.
A matchup with the Utes (5-5-2, 0-2-1 Pac-12) seemed primed for a first victory for Washington, but once again the Huskies struggled to finish opportunities.
Fresh off a loss to Colorado that saw a single shot on goal, head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s side jumped in front 27 minutes into the match, when redshirt senior Mackenzie Weinert scored her first goal of the season off of a horrendous mistake from the Utes’ goalkeeper.
The transfer from Oregon State opened Weinert's account with the Huskies after a frustrating start to the season, where she went goalless for the first nine matches.
Utah fought back, making the rest of the first half difficult for Washington, forcing four saves out of redshirt senior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany just in the initial 45.
The Huskies were pinned back for the remainder of the match, as the Utes managed a grand total of 17 shots, nine of which were on frame, to go along with six corners.
It seemed a matter of time until an equalizer made itself apparent, and in the 54th minute Utah found their leveler.
Junior Kylee Geis found space down the right flank of the Huskies, sending in a beautiful cross to the backpost, which was headed home by a completely unmarked sophomore Taliana Kaufisi.
The goal brings major questions as to the focus of the Washington backline, as a major gap was perfectly exploited by the opposition in an ultimately preventable concession, all in a season where the Huskies have only two clean sheets.
Despite a disheartening match overall, the Huskies showed moments of optimism, highlighted by Weinert’s goal and a strong performance in net for Sekany. The remaining games will prove a test of whether the Huskies can adapt and improve, or remain in winless stagnation.
The next opportunity to break the winless duck comes on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., as the Huskies take on California at the Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
