In return to the court Huskies fall to the Ducks

For the first time in three weeks the Washington women’s basketball team took the court, facing No. 13 Oregon. Unfortunately for the Huskies (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12), they lost their seventh straight game to the Ducks (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12) 69-52.
Due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Huskies program the game against the Ducks was the Huskies first game since January 3rd. Due to the outbreak the Huskies were unable to run a full five on five practice until two days before the Sunday’s game.
The team's previous matchup this season had a similar result when the Ducks beat the Huskies 73 to 49 on December 19th in Alaska Airlines Arena.
Shooting was a problem early for the Huskies shooting only 19 percent from the floor in the first quarter and 2-5 from three. This number improved in the second quarter as the Huskies shot 31 percent from the field, but this wasn’t enough to close the lead before the half.
The second half wasn’t much better for the Huskies offense, scoring only 14 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth. The Huskies only scored 52 points, the fifth time this season the Huskies scored under 60 points.
On the defensive side of the ball Washington played better holding Oregon to under 70 points. For a team who hadn’t played in three weeks holding the second best offense in the Pac-12 to under 70 points is an achievement.
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke led the Huskies in scoring with 13 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler went out with injury early in the first quarter, but returned later in the quarter and finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Junior center Darcy Rees also finished the game in double digits scoring 10 points.
Freshman guard Jess Finney who joined the team in late December scored her first points as a Husky and finished the night with three points.
Washington will next take on Oregon St in Corvallis on Tuesday, before returning to Alaska Airlines Arena next Sunday for a matchup with No. 5 Stanford.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.