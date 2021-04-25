Tactical change backfires for Washington in final game against UCLA

In the rubber match between the No. 2 Washington softball team and No. 4 UCLA, Washington head coach Heather Tarr tried to employ a tactical stunt.
Sketched into the UW lineup at pitcher was senior Gabbie Plain, who had already thrown 193 pitches in two starts on the weekend, losing Friday and then winning Saturday. With freshman pitcher Sarah Willis slotted as the starting right fielder, it seemed as if the Huskies would employ a mix of the two pitchers Sunday against the Bruins.
But right before the teams trotted out onto the field in the bottom of the first inning, Tarr sent sophomore Kelley Lynch (5-6) into the circle, a surprising move considering Lynch had not started a Pac-12 Conference game in four weeks.
Immediately, Lynch was hit with the same problem that had plagued her all season long: the long ball.
Two first inning home runs from the Bruins gave them a 3-0 lead that they would not relinquish, as the Huskies fell in the final game of the series, 4-2.
UCLA’s Megan Faraimo (12-3) started in the circle for the second straight day and was much more effective than Saturday. A solo home run from Willis in the third inning was the only run the Huskies (35-9, 13-4 Pac-12) scored until the seventh inning. It was the first collegiate home run of Willis’ collegiate career in just her sixth plate appearance.
After UCLA’s back-to-back home runs from Rachel Garcia and Delanie Wisz in the first inning, Washington pulled Lynch in favor of sophomore pitcher Brooke Nelson. After Willis’ home run made it 3-1 in the top of the third, the Bruins (28-3, 10-2 Pac-12) answered right back with a solo home run from Briana Perez in the bottom of the inning against Nelson.
While the UW wasn’t able to take the lead, it had plenty of chances, including the fourth inning with there were two on and two out for Lynch. She was able to foul off three straight 2-2 pitches, but struck out on a rise ball from Faraimo to end the threat.
The sixth inning proved to be the best chance for Washington. After juniors Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds connected for back-to-back singles, graduate senior Morganne Flores fell behind in the count 0-2 before working it full and fouling off three straight pitches. Flores ultimately popped out to third base and then senior Noelle Hee followed with a flyout to deep center field in the ensuing at-bat.
Willis again came through in the seventh inning, hitting a one-out RBI-double to the wall in right field to make it 4-2.
Washington brought the tying run to the plate twice in the inning with sophomore Jadelyn Allchin and graduate senior Sis Bates, but a strikeout and a lineout ended the threat and the game, giving UCLA three out of four weekend games.
One of the brighter spots of Washington’s day proved to be from its pitching staff following Lynch’s rough first inning. Nelson was able to limit the Bruins after their third inning home run. In three innings of work, Nelson allowed three hits and one run, striking out one and walking none.
Senior Pat Moore impressed. She stuck out five Bruins in two innings and allowed no hits.
With the loss, the Huskies are now 1 1/2 games behind the Bruins in the Pac-12 standings with three weeks remaining in conference play. UCLA has three series left to play, including one against No. 11 Arizona to close out the regular season. Washington has a more favorable schedule with a bye week before hosting Utah then heading to Stanford for the final weekend of the season.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
