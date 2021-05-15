UW pitchers calm down, bats go cold in eighth consecutive loss

In a much less explosive performance than Game 1 of its series with Arizona, the Washington baseball team cemented its fourth straight conference series defeat with an uninspiring 4-1 loss to No. 13 Arizona on Saturday evening.
After rattling off 16 runs on 19 hits in Friday’s game, it appeared as though the Huskies’ offense had finally woken up from its weeks-long slumber through Pac-12 play. But Saturday’s game was a different story.
In what has become a rather ubiquitous trend for the Huskies (17-25, 3-17 Pac-12), the UW pitchers righted their respective ship in game two of the series — while the batting order came rapidly plummeting back down to earth.
It appears for Washington head coach Lindsay Meggs that his squad’s flip-flopped performances never quite balance out, with the offense’s lackluster contributions outweighing the pitching staff’s improvements.
Tonight’s loss reflected a larger 2021 trend for the Huskies. More often than not, the men in purple and gold just simply can’t put both sides of the ball together, unable to consistently match their pitching success with their hitting — and vice versa.
In total, the Huskies managed just six hits against Wildcats (34-13, 18-8) starter Garrett Irvin (5-1), putting their leadoff man on base in just one of nine innings in game two of their trip to Tucson.
The dichotomy between last night’s offense and Saturday’s transcended simple hitting statistics — the lineup managed just one walk all game long against Irvin, a stat that loomed large in contributing to the redshirt freshman’s first career complete game.
The lone bright spot for the Huskies came in the second inning when junior center fielder Braiden Ward tripled and scored on a groundout by redshirt freshman Dalton Chandler to tie the game at one.
After that, though, it was all Wildcats. Sophomore starter Tyson Guerrero (1-3) pitched valiantly on Saturday, doing his best to flip the script following a game in which Washington hurlers surrendered a season-high 17 runs.
Guerrero threw six innings, giving up nine hits and walking one batter. Freshman Brock Gillis entered in the eighth and pitched the second and third innings of his UW career — all three of which have been perfect, finishing without a baserunner.
It looked as though Meggs wanted a change of pace out of the bullpen — especially after relievers walked 12 Wildcat hitters the previous day and blew multiple leads late in the game.
Gillis answered the call, but even his performance wasn’t enough to inspire an offensive attack with any sort of potency. Still, the youth on the Huskies’ roster continues to be a reminder that greener outfields exist after this disastrous 2021 season.
Redshirt freshman Michael Snyder hit safely in his seventh straight game Saturday, enough to remain firmly inserted in the UW batting order.
Washington looks to avoid a third consecutive sweep in Pac-12 play on Sunday at 11 a.m., finishing up its two-week road trip before flying home to face Utah next weekend.
