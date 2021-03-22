Huskies fall to Pepperdine despite strong performance by Chidekh

The Washington mens’ tennis team lost their second match in a row Monday, as the UW lost to Pepperdine 6-1, even after another good day from star sophomore Clement Chidekh.
Chidekh, who is 13-1 in singles matches, continued his impressive run of form with a dominant performance against Pepperdine. After winning the first set 6-2, the sophomore from France went on to win every game left, finishing the second set with a 6-0 win.
Throughout the season, Washington has continuously struggled in their doubles matches and head coach Matt Anger said that it has become a focus in their practices.
With Washington focused on improving their doubles game, it put in a dominant doubles performance in its most recent match against Utah. However, the Huskies (7-7, 0-2 Pac-12) did not replicate that performance against the Waves.
Junior Jack Davis and senior Alexis Alvarez weren’t able to win a set, losing 6-0, and Chidekh and senior Thibault Cancel gave Pepperdine the doubles point after losing 6-3.
With the score at 3-1, it was up to sophomore Jack Pulliam to maintain the hopes of a Huskies win. After losing the first set 6-4, Pulliam faced a tiebreaker in the second set. Pulliam was unable to force a third set, losing the tiebreaker and losing the set 7-6, clinching a win for the Waves (6-4).
Davis did not find his groove today, as his match ended in two quick sets. After losing the first set 6-3, the second set did not go any better for Davis with a 6-1 loss.
Sophomore Nikit Reddy appeared in his second performance of the season against Pepperdine’s Pietro Fellin. Reddy was unable to capitalize on this opportunity, as he lost in two sets, 6-1, 6-2.
Freshman Han Chih-Lin and sophomore Ewen Lumsden were both unable to give the Huskies a second point, finishing the game with a 6-1 Pepperdine win.
With the Huskies on the road for the next couple of games, they look to turn their away form around. After falling to Pepperdine, this loss marks the second loss in a row for Washington and sixth loss away from home this season.
The Huskies continue their journey in Southern California when they face UC Santa Barbara on March 24 at 1 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.