Huskies seek first Pac-12 win after success on the road

After getting its first away wins last week, the Washington men’s tennis team remains in Southern California, where it will try to find its first Pac-12 win of the year.
So far this season, the Huskies (9-7, 0-3 Pac-12) have continuously struggled away from home, as they started off the season with a 0-6 away record. Head coach Matt Anger attributes some of these difficulties to the pandemic and the lack of practice over the summer.
“Because the players didn’t play as much in the summer and the fall, I think playing on the road has been tougher,” he said. “It’s not just tougher for us, but also for everyone.”
After playing six away matches, Washington seemed to be more comfortable away from home in its matches against San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara.
After being down 3-0 against UC Santa Barbara, Washington came back to tie the score at 3-3. It was up to freshman Han-Chih Lin to give the Huskies the final point, which he delivered to secure Washington its first away win of the season.
“UC Santa Barbara has a very good team this year,” Anger said. “I was thrilled that we won, and I felt good about ourselves because they have a strong lineup.”
Anger also believes that Lin has shown immense talent and ability to handle pressure, despite his youth and lack of collegiate experience.
“He beat an experienced and solid player against UC Santa Barbara. We needed it for the team, but I was also very happy about his performance,” Anger said. “The sky's the limit for him.”
The match against San Diego State was just as close. Washington squeezed out a narrow 4-3 win Friday after the match came down to junior Jack Davis, who faced a tiebreaker with the score at 3-3. Davis remained calm to close out the tiebreaker 7-5 and give the Huskies their second away win in a row.
“Every match takes on a life of its own, and that’s what makes it exciting,” Anger said. “The trip certainly toughened us up a little bit.”
After winning its first two road matches, Washington hopes to capitalize on its momentum away from home, as the rest of its schedule consists of Pac-12 matches.
Washington is 0-3 in conference matches after losing 4-3 to Utah on March 19. This week, the Huskies will seek their first Pac-12 win against USC on April 2 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.