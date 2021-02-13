Tsohonis’ big second half not enough against Bruins

Just three minutes and 37 seconds into Saturday’s matchup with UCLA, the Washington men’s basketball team already trailed by 11 points.
Having dropped their last four games, it appeared as if the Huskies (3-16, 2-12 Pac-12) were on pace to be run off the court yet again just two days after a 15-point defeat to No. 20 USC.
Despite the early deficit, Washington responded. Though the Huskies would eventually drop the game in a 64-61 nailbiter, they gave the Bruins (14-5, 10-3 Pac-12) everything they could handle.
After falling behind by 11 points, Washington battled back, going on an 11-0 run to tie the game midway through the first half. Head coach Mike Hopkins elected to go deep into his bench and was rewarded with significant contributions from a variety of sources, including Nate Pryor, Cole Bajema, and Riley Sorn.
“We put energy on the floor,” Hopkins said. “We’ve got a lot of good players in this program that bring all types of different attributes, and I felt they came in and calmed down the team.”
As the game progressed, there were a number of times when it appeared as if the Bruins were poised to pull away, but pesky defense played a huge role in keeping the Huskies alive.
On the night, Washington limited UCLA to its third lowest scoring output of the season, while forcing the Bruins into 14 turnovers.
“Once we were staying in front and were all connected and communicating on the defensive end, it was pretty hard for them to score,” sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis said.
To his point, for a period of roughly nine minutes during the first half, the Huskies kept their UCLA from scoring, exemplifying the team’s ability to defend and compete with the conference’s best. In addition, Washington made significant strides on the glass, losing the rebound battle by just three, which is a margin astronomically smaller than the first matchup between these two teams.
In addition, Washington received a huge lift from Tsohonis’ hot hand during a second half in which he scored 22 points, including six three-pointers, despite going scoreless in the game’s first 20 minutes.
“In the beginning of the game, I had a couple rough plays and missed a couple of my shots,” Tsohonis said. “But I just stayed confident and once one of them went down, I just had it going.”
But despite Tsohonis’ impressive performance, Washington still failed to topple UCLA, thanks in part to its woes inside. Though they were improved on the glass, the Huskies had a tough night offensively on the interior.
“We missed some shots around the basket,” Hopkins said. “We were 11-for-37 in the paint [which included] some point-blank shots. When we’re playing a team of this caliber, we’ve just got to do better.”
Moreover, the Huskies struggled with foul trouble throughout the game. Both Erik Stevenson and Hameir Wright fouled out, while Nate Roberts spent much of the game on the bench as he finished with four fouls, forcing Hopkins to alter his desired rotations and roll with an extremely small four-guard lineup.
“That foul trouble hurt us, especially with our rotations and our size,” Hopkins said.
In all, it may have consistency that was the biggest issue for Washington. Though they played great at times and continuously weathered UCLA’s potent runs, the Huskies struggled to piece together efficient possession on both ends of the court for the full 40 minutes, which Hopkins reflected on following the loss.
“We’ve had some great stretches in a lot of different areas.” Hopkins said. “It's just the consistency over time.”
Washington will look to bounce back when it travels to Pullman to take on Washington State this Monday at 5:00 P.M.
