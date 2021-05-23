Pat Moore no-hits Redhawks to keep Huskies’ hopes alive in Regionals

On the brink of postseason elimination, Pat Moore wasn’t going to let Saturday be her final game.
After its 52-game win streak in home NCAA Regional games was snapped earlier in the day against Michigan, the No. 16 Washington softball team and its senior pitcher found a new gear Saturday night against Seattle U.
72 pitches after stepping onto the field at Husky Softball Stadium for potentially the final time, the Huskies swarmed Moore in celebration after she tossed her first-ever no-hitter to lift the UW to an 8-0 run-rule victory in five innings.
“You have to play like it could be your last pitch at any moment,” Moore said. “We have a really awesome group of seniors, and we know that. We’re playing for each other at this point. Every single pitch for us is, ‘This pitch, this moment,’ and we’re going to do it. One pitch at a time.”
Moore (4-0) painted the strike zone early on, with 26 of her first 38 pitches going for strikes, including two first inning strikeouts. Her final split of 44 strikes on 72 pitches wasn’t nearly as impressive, but the complete game no-hitter helped lower Moore’s ERA to sub-3.00, where it currently stands at 2.33.
“Obviously we weren’t going to throw Gabbie [Plain] again,” Washington head coach Heather Tarr said. “She threw a great game and we didn’t score enough runs to win for her. She was going to be on ice and Pat was the next woman up. She knew at the hotel and talked to Coach [Lance] Glasoe on what she needed to know and be ready for, and she did a great job.”
Comparatively, Redhawks’ (30-21) starting pitcher senior Carley Nance (10-7) didn’t last long, facing Washington for the second time this season. The SU ace was pulled after just 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits, and one walk.
The Huskies’ (43-12) bats finally started to heat up following a six game stretch in which they failed to score more than four runs. Ultimately, the UW racked up 11 hits, going 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and getting multi-hit games from four different players.
Senior Noelle Hee was the star of the night for Washington offensively, opening the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run to center field, her eighth of the season.
After Hee’s home run, the Huskies began to find success against Nance. In the third inning, the UW put up a five-spot, beginning with junior Sami Reynolds breaking an 0-for-15 streak with a RBI-single between the gap on the right side of the infield.
Sophomore Kelley Lynch drew a walk to load the bases for Hee, who sent a ball all the way to the wall in left-center field, clearing the bases and breaking the game open at 5-0.
It was a great night for Hee at the plate. She finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a season-high for RBIs, but she wasn’t overthinking her approach at the plate, even if it could have been her final collegiate game.
“Just thinking about how I can win this one pitch,” Hee said. “Whether that’s leaving a ball I shouldn’t swing at, or taking a good hack on a pitch that I’m willing to take a chance on. Just playing the game in pieces and controlling what I can control and ultimately passing the bat to my next teammate down the line.”
Speedy baserunning led to another run for the UW, as Taryn Atlee and Lilly Agan hit back-to-back infield singles. Agan’s hustle resulted in a poor throw, but was officially recorded as a single and her first RBI April 17.
In the top of the fifth inning, the speed of Atlee and Agan paid off yet again. Almost identically to the third inning, Atlee beat a throw across the diamond by a half step, keeping the inning alive for Washington. Agan followed suit, sprinting down the line in typical slap-hitting fashion, putting two on with two outs for the graduate senior Sis Bates.
But instead of grounding out as she did in the third inning, Bates connected with the barrel of her bat, putting the ball the other way all the way to the warning track in left-center. Sending her runners all the way, Tarr waved home Agan all the way from first, as the freshman crossed home to put the run-rule into play at 8-0.
“If we can be committed to pitches together, that’s when this team goes off,” Tarr said. “You’ve seen it, you’ve seen this offense go off, they’re definitely capable. Sometimes good pitching shuts down offense. There’s no question there. This team has got its best ahead of them and we believe that.”
Moore could’ve been perfect, issuing her first base runner of the game with just two outs remaining, but a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out play between Moore, catcher Morganne Flores, and shortstop Bates ended the game, helping her complete the run-rule-aided five inning no-hitter.
It was the third no-hitter of the season for Washington, after senior Gabbie Plain tossed one in the season-opener and during the UW’s final home series against Utah. It is also the second time the UW has no-hit the Redhawks in the postseason in the past two seasons. Plain tossed two in a row in 2019 against Seattle U and Mississippi State in the Regionals.
The win over the Redhawks kept the Huskies’ season alive, but now sets up a massive Sunday afternoon showdown. Michigan defeated the UW 2-1 Saturday afternoon, meaning that the Huskies will need to win two straight games against Wolverines tomorrow afternoon in the Regional finals to advance to Super Regionals.
“Beating them once is hard enough,” Tarr said. “I’m not here to say it’s easy or hard, but we’re excited about the opportunity to play again.”
First pitch Sunday, May 23 is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
