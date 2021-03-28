Washington comes away with tough five-set win

Coming into Sunday afternoon’s match, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team and its opponent, Stanford, couldn’t have been much different on paper.
With the Cardinal (2-8 Pac-12) second from the bottom in the conference standings and the Huskies (15-3 Pac-12) sitting at the top, the chances of the match looking the way it did seemed slim.
What unfolded inside Alaska Airlines Arena was unusual for Washington, which had to work hard to come away with a five-set win (22-25, 25-12, 33-31, 25-18, 16-14) over Stanford in the teams’ second meeting of the weekend.
“I would say it took all of who we are and what we do to come away with that win,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “And margins are really thin at this point in the season. It’s a big moment for us leading into the last week of conference play.”
After losing the first set, all bets were off for the Huskies, who managed to find a win after fighting through five drastically different sets.
Washington lost the first set for the first time in weeks, completely dominated the second, pulled ahead in a long third set, fell by seven in the fourth, and squeezed by in the fifth.
Coming off an early set loss, the Huskies needed a change, and turned around with just that, completely shutting down the Cardinal in the second set 25-12. The Huskies hit .480 while the Cardinal fell to -0.100 hitting.
Then, long rallies and tough offense brought the third into alternating match points, with the score advancing all the way up into the 30s for the first time this season. Ultimately, a sneaky play from freshman Madi Endsley and a block by seniors Samantha Drechsel and Lauren Sanders gave Washington the two-point advantage it needed for a 33-31 set win.
Falling to -0.028 hitting, Washington lost control of the fourth set early and wasn’t able to climb out of a seven point deficit.
In the fifth, neither team found more than a four point lead. Once again, Washington and Stanford found themselves in a match point battle, but this time a service error from Stanford and another block by the Sanders and Drechsel duo ended the set more quickly at 16-14.
Junior Claire Hoffman led the Huskies in kills, finishing with 22 on .267 hitting. Drechsel continued her hitting success from Friday, finishing with 19 kills for second on the team, an ace, and four team blocks. In addition to running around the court to set up offense for five-sets, junior setter Ella May Powell managed four kills, two aces, and 18 digs.
The matchup tested both teams all day, with players on either side of the ball digging, pushing through tough service, and staying mentally competitive for nearly three hours. Stanford, which hasn’t had a full roster or full schedule all season, exceeded expectations against a top-10 Washington team.
“That's the best 2-8 team in the entire country, obviously,” Cook said.
Maria Bogolomova, who has been on the team for five seasons, was the only senior honored at senior day on Sunday. All other Washington seniors will use the extra year of eligibility granted for this season and continue on during the 2020-2021 season.
Washington hits the road for the final week of conference play, where it visits California on Thursday and Saturday. The next game will be in Berkeley on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m.
