Huskies show out, rout Wildcats in first road match

After a four match unbeaten streak to open the season, it was time for a new test for the Washington women’s soccer team: a road match.
The Huskies passed the test, and in outstanding fashion.
Washington traveled to Tucson to face Arizona Friday evening, and it did not take long to see who was in charge, as the UW secured a 3-0 victory.
The Huskies (4-0-1) settled in quickly, imposing themselves on the Wildcats (4-1-0) early. After only 37 minutes, they broke through.
Senior Ameera Hussen opened the scoring and continued her fantastic run of form in the UW midfield. Soon enough, midfield partner senior Olivia Van Der Jagt added to the scoring, capitalizing in the 56th minute of an assist from senior forward Sianna Siemonsma.
Veterans were the centerpiece of the showcase, but redshirt freshman Margaux Clarke also stood out, netting her first goal as a Husky in the 83rd minute, after missing all of 2019 with an injury.
Washington once again shut the opposition down on offense, with Arizona only mustering three total shots, with just one testing the goalkeeper.
As the season wears on, head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s backline only seems to improve. The Huskies have held it down defensively, conceding only one goal all season, and adding another clean sheet to their tally with the performance Friday night.
With the undefeated season rolling and a conference win under its belt, Washington heads to Tempe on Sunday Mar. 7, to face Arizona State at noon.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.