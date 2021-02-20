Hot start guides Huskies to season-best performance in Tucson

The Washington gymnastics team used a hot start to propel itself to its highest score of the season Saturday afternoon, scoring 194.125 points against Arizona.
The Huskies opened the meet with a strong start on bars, as three gymnasts scored higher than a 9.800. Led by senior Geneva Thompson and freshman Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, who both finished with a 9.850, Washington scored a season-high 48.950 on bars. The result was three-tenths of a point higher than its previous best, set two weeks earlier against Oregon State.
Washington's strong performance continued on vault. Following two weeks of less-than-optimal performances in the event, the Huskies bounced back, scoring another season-best 48.950. Four UW gymnasts eclipsed 9.800 points, including freshman Katie McNamara, whose career-high 9.875 won her the vault title.
The UW’s biggest bump surprisingly came on the floor, which had been its best event for much of the season. Every Washington gymnast scored higher than a 9.000, but a five-gymnast rotation meant the Huskies were unable to drop Thompson’s 9.000. Junior Amara Cunningham tied for the floor title with her 9.850.
Maybe an atypical performance on floor is the motivation the Huskies needed though, as they took to the beam with determination.
As a team, Washington went on to score 48.525 points on beam, a season-high, and much improved over its previous high-water mark of 48.050 set the prior weekend against UCLA.
Unlike previous meets, the Huskies used a full team performance on beam for their best score of the year. In prior competitions, falls from two or three gymnasts led to deductions, but consistency was key against the Bearcats. With five Huskies scoring above a 9.600, the team was able to drop Thompson’s 8.900.
Killough-Wilhelm’s career-high 9.825 on beam was good enough for the event title and Washington would seal the meet with its highest score of the year. McNamara also scored a career-high 39.075 to secure the all-around meet title to pair with her vault title.
Washington will return home to Alaska Airlines arena next Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. for a meet against Arizona State.
