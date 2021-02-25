Free throws, foul trouble hurt Huskies in close loss to ASU

As the buzzer sounded at Desert Financial Arena, the Washington men’s basketball had to watch as Arizona State mobbed senior Kimani Lawrence.
Less than 48 hours after being demolished by the same opponent Tuesday, the Huskies gave the Sun Devils everything they could handle, keeping them in the game for 39 minutes.
However, Washington came up short — by one minute to be precise — as Arizona State made six-straight free-throw attempts in the final 58 seconds to help secure the win. Washington head coach Mike Hopkins praised the team’s poise and ability to bounce back.
“I thought the guys had a really good mindset today,” he said. “They had a lot of pride. Obviously we didn’t play great in the first outing and Arizona State played really well, and having a chance to play them again was a blessing.”
Despite one of its best three-point shooting performances of the season, Washington’s fouls and free-throw deficit cost it in the end, as the Huskies dropped their second-straight game to the Sun Devils, 80-72 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.
Facing the high-powered Sun Devil (9-11, 6-8 Pac-12) offense, the Huskies needed to hit shots to keep pace, especially after Arizona State senior guard Remy Martin started the game 6-of-8 for the field, scoring 13 of his 31 points in the first eight minutes of the game. UW senior Quade Green said the team was focused on trying to keep the ball out of his hands, but struggled to pick him up in transition.
“[Martin]’s a good player,” he said. “He hit some big shots for them.”
Even though Martin continued to score, so did Washington. The Huskies (5-19, 4-15 Pac-12) lit up the Sun Devils from three-point range, hitting 40.7% of their attempts from beyond the arc. Led by junior Erik Stevenson and sophomore Cole Bajema, who had three made three-pointers apiece, Washington had five players make a shot from distance, keeping it in the game every time Arizona State tried to make a run.
While Washington reveled in its three-point shooting performance though, Arizona State made the UW pay in other areas, particularly at the charity stripe. ASU shot a 21 free-throws Thursday night — the 14th time the UW has surrendered more than 20 free-throws in a game. The Sun Devils made 16 of their attempts, good enough for 76.2% and nine more than the Huskies made at the free-throw line.
ASU’s trips to the charity stripe came due to the UW’s inability to defend without fouling. A common theme throughout the season for Washington, it committed 20 personal fouls Thursday, two more than its season average.
“It’s been a story of our season in a lot of games,” Hopkins said. “When we’ve been close to equal, we’ve had a lot of success and when there’s been a differential — and again if we make 14 [free throws], if we go 14-of-14 it’s close to even — but they were plus-nine points from the foul line and that’s a significant difference in the game.
The impact of fouls and free throws showed itself in the final minute of the game. A Bajema layup during a fast break tied the game 72-72 with 2:02 still on the clock, giving Washington a chance to get revenge for Tuesday’s drubbing. But with just 58 seconds left, the sophomore fouled ASU senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. on a drive to the rim.
The reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year nailed his free throws, giving the Sun Devils the lead. Forced to foul, the Huskies managed to send ASU senior Kimani Lawrence to the free-throw line instead of Verge or Martin, but the forward, who had shot just 3-of-7 from the charity stripe up to that point, nailed both his attempts to seal the win. While unhappy with the loss, Hopkins said he was glad his team showed some fight after its disappointing loss Tuesday.
“We came out, we battled, we’re still not happy that we lost but we put ourselves in a better position to win,” he said.
Washington will play its last regular season game of the year Saturday when it plays Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. at 11 a.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
