Young Washington pitchers settling into relief roles

Entering the 2021 season, the No. 6 Washington softball team had 418 1/3 innings of experience from senior pitcher Gabbie Plain and not a whole lot else in the circle.
Senior Pat Moore entered the season with 185 2/3 collegiate innings under her belt, 129 of which came as a freshman at DePaul, while the rest of the UW staff — sophomores Kelley Lynch and Brooke Nelson — combined for only 68 2/3 innings in 2020.
The inexperience was evident early in the season for the Huskies (28-4, 6-2 Pac-12), as Plain presented the only reliable arm of the bunch through non-conference play. Two starts from Lynch, in which she allowed four earned runs each, led to the team’s only two losses of the non-conference slate.
Other arms also looked out of sorts, with freshman Sarah Willis getting lit up for six runs in her first extended action of the season against Southern Utah. Nelson’s ERA ballooned to 11.31 at one point, and Moore has only seen the field for nine innings this season but has issued 12 walks.
Although the statistics may indicate a less-than-stellar staff outside of Plain, the group has improved in recent weeks.
With Plain starting two or three games on any given weekend and Lynch taking another, the starting innings haven’t been available for pitchers like Moore, Willis, and Nelson. Where the trio has gotten its work has been in relief.
Last weekend against Cal, Willis didn’t make a start, but pitched in the later stages of three games, recording two saves without surrendering a run in four innings. She is the first Washington freshman with multiple saves in a season since 2011.
“Getting some time to go in and save those games is really fun for me,” Willis said. “Getting into whatever role I can to help my team has been what I’ve been wanting to do. Whether that’s being a reliever or being a starter or just coming in to get a few innings, whatever I can do to help the team.”
The freshman from Ontario, California, presents a wide variety of pitches, ranging from her 70 mile per hour heater to an eye-openingly slow changeup that keeps hitters off balance.
“My changeup, as I’ve gotten older it’s just gotten slower with my pitching,” Willis said. “Like before, it wasn’t that big of a difference, but now it’s a huge floater. I’ve been learning how to throw it a little slower and so I can have a slower changeup and a faster changeup. It’s probably my favorite [to throw], because watching people’s reactions when they try to hit it is really funny.”
While Willis’ pitches clearly display her talent, it’s taking some time for the results to catch up, much like the rest of the UW staff.
But the talent is certainly there for the Huskies: Lynch was the National High School Player of the Year in 2019; Willis was a high school All-American; Nelson won the Washington state Gatorade Player of the Year; and Moore was the 2018 Big East Pitcher of the Year.
Not all of the pitchers throw the same, though. Nelson believes the overall range in styles within the staff makes the Huskies unique.
“All five of us are a good group and we all complement each other well,” she said. “Some of us spin the ball differently; we all have different strengths. Whether it is Sarah being able to throw the ball 70 miles per hour, Kelley’s rise ball, or Gabbie’s drop ball, and even Pat, we all have our own strengths.”
The next chance for the UW staff to prove itself will come this weekend as Washington travels down I-5 to Corvallis, Oregon, for a four-game series with Oregon State. First pitch between the Huskies and Beavers (14-4, 3-6) is scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.