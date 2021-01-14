Free throws key in Washington loss to USC

On a night when USC hung 95 points on the Washington men’s basketball team, one stat stands out above the rest.
The Huskies (1-10, 0-6 Pac-12) sent the Trojans to the free-throw line 37 times. Head coach Mike Hopkins thinks USC’s size mismatches led to his players fouling, especially as the Huskies went to their small lineups for scoring in the second half.
“We went man and we just couldn’t stop them,” he said. “They were going over the top and we had Jamal Bey guarding Isaiah Mobley. We thought our best chance to get in the game would be to go smaller and try to push it a bit, but he was posting up and you know, it’s a light heavyweight fighting a heavyweight, with Jamal, and he was battling but we just fouled.”
USC did just about whatever it wanted during its 95-68 drubbing of Washington Thursday night at the Galen Center, and while the UW defense was far from stellar, the Huskies didn’t help themselves by handing out so many passes to the charity stripe.
In an attempt to slow down the Mobley brothers and the rest of the USC offense, Washington committed 23 personal fouls, tying the season high it set against Montana. Hopkins thought the Huskies also got into foul trouble trying to grab rebounds against the bigger Trojans (10-2, 4-1 Pac-12), who won the battle on the boards 41-31.
Three players — junior Erik Stevenson, sophomore Cole Bajema, and junior Jamal Bey — finished the night with four fouls. Bey said the team needed to stop bailing out opponents by sending them to the foul line like they did against USC.
“We were just reaching too much,” he said. “If we got beat, we just reached or we slapped down and coaches have told us we can’t do that.”
The 37 free throws conceded by Washington also set a high-mark for the year. It’s the seventh time the Huskies have allowed their opponents to go to the free-throw line more than 20 times this season, and the fourth time they’ve surrendered more than 27. It's a pattern Hopkins is well aware of.
“It’s plagued us all year,” he said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined on the defensive end and get better at it. That’s just the bottom line. We’d be in a decent position and we’ll foul them.”
Washington was lucky the margin wasn’t any wider. USC shot just 70.3% from the charity stripe, with four Trojans missing multiple free throws. However, their attempts still resulted in 26 points. The Huskies lost by 27. For Bey, the solution is simple.
“We’ve gotta be better just staying in front,” he said.
The Huskies travel to Westwood next to play UCLA at Pauley Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 16 with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
