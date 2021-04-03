Washington sweeps all four races in the dual race against Oregon State

The Washington men’s rowing team kicked off their season with a bang.
Getting the day in Dexter Lake Oregon underway, Washington’s Varsity Eight set the tone for the rest of the day, rowing a time of 5:54.8 and beating Oregon State’s Varsity Eight by 18.8 seconds.
Oregon State got off to a hot start after taking an early lead, but Washington’s Varsity Eight boat stroked by Jack Walkey responded nicely. When they got the lead, they kept it the rest of the race.
Walkey, a sophomore out of Victoria, B.C., Canada, was named the most inspirational on the team following the Huskies Class Day Regatta.
For UW, the second Varsity Eight race was more of the same.
Washington’s boat started to separate themselves by the 500 meter mark in the race against Oregon State. By the end, Washington won by 27.1 seconds.
Washington's second Varsity Eight boat rowed a time of 5:58.1, less than 4 seconds behind the time that the first Varsity Eight boat rowed for UW.
With the headwinds strengthening, causing the blades of the oars to more easily get caught up in the wind between strokes, Washington’s third Varsity Eight boat powered through the adversity and kept up the trend of dominating the race.
The Huskies’ third boat rowed a time of 6:16.1 and had the biggest gap yet between the Beavers’ boat, winning by 27.6 seconds.
Closing out the day in Dexter Lake was the Varsity Four race, in which Washington actually had four boats rowing with only one officially competing against Oregon State as a part of the dual race.
The Varsity Four boat that was actually racing Oregon State may not have beaten their teammates racing in the other boats, but they still did beat Oregon State, completing the sweep on the day for Washington.
The Varsity Four A finished in 4th overall with a time of 7:03.5, beating Oregon State’s Varsity Four by exactly 50 seconds. Washington’s Varsity Four B boat finished in first, rowing a time of 6:46.3.
The Washington men’s rowing team’s next race will be another Pac-12 dual, this time on the road in Redwood City, California on April 17 to face Stanford.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
