Washington falters after strong start in loss to Utah, remains winless in Pac-12

The Washington men's tennis team fell to Utah, 4-3 at Bill Quillian Stadium, even after having a chance to clinch the match on four different courts Friday.
"It's a disappointing loss in that we allowed ourselves to get out of our gameplan on a couple of courts and it cost us," head coach Matt Anger said.
Looking for their first win in Pac-12 play this season, the Huskies (7-6, 0-3 Pac-12) started the match on the front foot. Junior Jack Davis and senior Alexis Alvarez won their match quickly on Court No. 1, 6-2, while the duo of sophomore Clement Chidekh and senior Thibault Cancel clinched the doubles point shortly after with a 6-3 win on Court No. 2.
UW's third pairing of sophomore Ewen Lumsden and freshman Han-Chih Lin were up 5-2 against their opponents when Chidekh and Cancel won the point.
Washington's hot start continued into singles, as both Chidekh and Lumsden won their matches in straight sets to give the UW a 3-0 lead with four matches to play.
The Huskies seemed to have the best chance to clinch a win on Court No. 6, where Cancel won his first set 6-3. However, the senior the next two games 7-5, 7-5 losing to freshman Bruno Krenn, who earned the first point of the day for the Utes (11-6, 1-2 Pac-12).
Davis was the next UW player to finish, fighting his way to a third set with a 6-3 win in Game 2. Facing Utah's Franco Capalbo, the UW senior went all the way to a tiebreaker, but lost 7-0 to pull Utah back within reach. A 7-5 set three win by Ute sophomore Mathias Gavelin against UW's Jack Pullium meant the match would be decided on Court No. 4.
Washington seemed to have the advantage though. Lin took set one 6-4, but lost the second to Utah sophomore Francisco Bastias by the same score to level the match up. Lin held on in the third set, 7-6, to force a tiebreaker, but eventually fell 7-4, clinching the comeback for Utah. Despite the disappointment, Anger said the team has to brush off the performance and come back stronger in a few days.
"We need to get ourselves right after this and ready to go," he said. "We have a great opportunity next week with the matches we've got on our spring break trip."
Washington returns to the court Monday, March 22 when it heads to Southern California for a match with Pepperdine, currently scheduled for 2 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
