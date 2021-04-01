Home runs bookend Washington’s run-rule victory in series-opener against Cal

Head coach Heather Tarr is never satisfied.
Not even when the No. 6 Washington softball team is playing one of its best games of the year, beating California 8-0 Thursday night inside Husky Softball Stadium in run-rule fashion.
“There’s a couple of innings there where it’s just like, ‘ah man, we didn’t get as much out of that inning as we probably could have,’” Tarr said. “But we’re not going to grade it or judge it. Any way we can do it, we’re going to take it.”
Despite always looking for more, Tarr couldn’t be too upset with Thursday night’s victory, which was essentially a blueprint of Washington’s 2021 success: dominance from senior Gabbie Plain in the circle and home run power from the offense.
A two-run home run from fifth-year senior Morganne Flores in the first inning put the UW ahead for good, as it was easy cruising the rest of the way with Plain (15-0) throwing another complete game shutout. While she didn’t post her usual double-digit strikeout numbers, Plain shut down the Bears’ (12-8, 1-3 Pac-12) offense, allowing just three baserunners across five innings.
With Flores catching every single one of Plain’s starts so far this year, the duo has combined for six complete game shutouts. The Huskies’ (25-5, 4-2 Pac-12) defense helped Plain limit the Bears, coming up with some clean plays in the infield on seven ground ball outs.
“Gabbie was hitting her spots really well,” Flores said. “The umpire was kind of tight that game, he wasn’t really giving any of the corners and Gabbie lives on the corners. I think she started to settle in and got the umpire’s strike zone down and worked off of that, and then she was successful. She does a really good job of not letting [the umpire] affect her.”
After Flores’ first inning bomb — which tied her with Kylee Lahners for fourth in Washington history with 54 home runs — the Huskies were able to add runs in the second, third, and fifth innings, using a combination of power and patience at the plate. The team drew four walks in the game off of California starter Haylei Archer (5-2), who also hit two batters.
Washington took advantage of the walks, as sacrifice flyouts from junior Baylee Klingler and sophomore Jadelyn Allchin helped add to the lead.
The game was bookended by home runs, as junior Madison Huskey hit a home run in the fifth to make it 6-0 before Klingler hit a two-run bomb later in the inning to end the game on run-rule.
Following the game, Tarr acknowledged that even though the team put up arguably its best performance of the season, the Huskies can’t get too comfortable, with three games remaining in the series against the Bears.
“I’m never too relaxed out there,” Tarr said. “The game can change at the flip of a coin, it’s fragile that way. We just try to keep our pedal to the metal. Gabbie threw a pretty good game, but it’ll be nice to go back and review the film to see where we maybe need to do better.”
Washington and Cal will play a doubleheader Friday, April 2, with Game 1 scheduled for 1 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
