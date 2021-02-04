Huskies look strong in four-set win over Beavers

A lot went right for the No. 11 Washington volleyball team Thursday night.
Despite falling in the third set, the Huskies (4-1 Pac-12) were able to find a solid rhythm early, consistently blocking well, racking up aces, and hitting powerfully all the way to a four-set victory over visiting Oregon State.
Washington recorded 16 aces, with five coming from junior setter Ella May Powell and freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley each, to double their team season best so far.
Impressive showings from the outside hitters secured the win, with senior Samantha Drechsel, junior Claire Hoffman and Endsley hitting a combined 35 kills at just the right times and keeping Washington’s momentum nearly unstoppable in the first, second, and fourth set.
Most points went smoothly, with strong back row defense and serve receiving allowing Powell to set up prime shots for the hitters to take. Senior middle blocker Lauren Sanders ended with a solo block and six block-assists. The team consistently stuffed OSU’s attempted hits, cutting off the opposition quickly in their best blocking game of the season.
“I’m pleased that we’re a little closer to the serving and blocking team that we aspire to be,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Every single year we put some work in those two phases of the game and for long stretches I was really pleased with our outside hitters hitting with a lot of discipline.”
In the third set, the Beavers (1-4 Pac-12) were able to break into the lead and come up with a win after improving hitting to .103, their best hitting of the night, and winning several long rallies.
Sophomore outside hitter Dani Cole made her season debut midway through the third, but didn’t get comfortable in the long set, hitting -.200 and accounting for two block assists. The set was an anomaly for the Huskies, where they only hit .029.
Senior outside hitter Maria Bogolomova also made her first appearance of the season, subbing in to serve throughout each set and finishing with one ace.
Prior to this week’s game, Cook and the team had been working on long possessions after mixed rally success against Arizona.
“It’s hard to stay disciplined within a long rally and that’s something that this team aspires to have, which is a lot of discipline within our system,” Cook said. “There were a number of long rallies that we came away with that involved us having to make two or three or four defensive plays, so I loved what I saw there.”
The Huskies finished the fourth set quickly after dropping the third, coming out on top of long rallies and taking over offensively. They limited the Beavers to just 14 points while hitting .467, a marked improvement from the third set, capping off the win.
“Gave away that third set, but really the response in the fourth was exactly what you would hope for after that,” Cook said.
Quickly coming back after the set loss and holding strong the majority of the game, Washington put up a strong showing in their opening matchup against OSU and will look to continue their winning streak in the second match of the home back-to-back weekend Saturday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
