As the final hurdle looms, Huskies travel to Pullman with postseason in mind

The regular season is nearing its end for the Washington women's soccer team as it travels to Pullman this weekend, in what should be an exciting round two of the Apple Cup series against the Washington State Cougars.
In their last meeting, the Huskies came out on top in an intense comeback decided in the dying seconds, with junior Karlee Stueckle poking home the win to put the Huskies on top 2-1.
But a lot has changed since then for both sides.
“Our girls are excited about playing our brand of soccer,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We want to make sure we’re just as good on the road and build on our ability to play on the road and build our momentum.”
Washington is riding high after its latest win against Oregon State, which also propelled the team to third in the conference, but the UW remains cautious of looking too far ahead.
“We’re focusing on this game,” senior Ameera Hussen said. “I know it’s a big game against Wazzu, and the postseason is a big factor, but we just want to focus on our game.”
Defense has remained the strongpoint for the Huskies (9-3-2, 5-3-2 Pac-12) throughout the season, often being the main reason they have stayed in and eventually won or drawn games, despite injuries and a lot of rotation personnel-wise.
“The defensive group has been an incredible corps,” Van Dyke said. “I just commend the entire team, and it’s a testament to [COVID-19], that we’re not rigid and we stick to our system, but we can change things if we need to with everyone on board.”
In a topsy-turvy season filled with uncertainty, the one thing Washington could rely on with zero doubt was the presence and quality of senior center back Kaylene Pang.
“She’s an incredible player.” Hussen said. “She’s incredible in the ways she leads; she knows how to communicate and get us where we need to be.”
With Pang playing more than 1,000 minutes for the third consecutive season, her presence has been invaluable, significantly more so with the loss of her center back partner Shae Holmes. Pang, junior Kala McDaniel, and seniors Mary Johnston and Laura Roberts have reasserted the UW’s defensive dominance during the past two matches following an uncharacteristic 5-0 thrashing by USC.
As the Huskies are back to winning ways, the postseason once again comes back into focus a little more clearly.
“We want to be better than the first time we played them,” Van Dyke said. “We got a result last time, but it recreates a postseason feel, with the away game, Apple Cup, so it’s a great growth opportunity as we continue our postseason hunt.”
The Huskies face their last challenge, as they hope to see themselves in North Carolina competing for the national title. But first, they take on the Cougars (6-3-2, 2-2-2) in Pullman on Friday April 16 at 6 p.m., with nothing but a rivalry win in mind.
Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
