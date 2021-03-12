Katie Rainsberger advances to the finals for the mile at the NCAA Championships

Coming into the NCAA Indoor Championships, senior Katie Rainsberger[CQ7] was looking to add to her already impressive 11 All-American honors.
The senior ended up placing second in her mile heat and ninth overall with a time of 4 minutes and 41.61 seconds. By placing second in her mile heat, Rainsberger is advancing to the women’s mile final, which takes place Saturday at 4 p.m.
She’ll be looking to finish in the top eight in order to earn first-team All-American honors.
Opening the day for the Huskies was junior Jonah Wilson[CQ1] who finished ninth place in the men’s shot put with a distance of 62 feet and 11.25 inches[CQ2].
Heading into his third throw, Wilson needed a big improvement in order to crack the top nine and earn three more attempts. The junior got that improvement, but was unable to improve upon that number with the three more throws he was rewarded.
The ninth place finish for the junior was his best NCAA finish and helped earn him second-team All-American honors for the second time.
Sophomore Sam Tanner[CQ4] missed the cut for the finals in the mile race by one one hundredth of a second. The New Zealand native ran a time of 4 minutes and 6.20 seconds[CQ5] — earning fifth place in his heat.
Tanner ran in the second heat of the mile. In the mile race the top four in each heat and the two fastest runners outside the top four will move on to the finals that take place Saturday at noon.
After a very fast pace from heat one, in which the slowest time was 3 minutes and 58.40 seconds, the second heat set a much slower pace. The winner ran a time of 4 minutes and 5.63 seconds, making the pressure to finish in the top four even greater.
Heading into the race, Tanner was looked at as someone who could make some noise after having broken the collegiate 1,500 meter record with a time of 3 minutes and 34.72 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix early on in the season.
Senior Andrew Jordan[CQ6] set a new PR running the 5,000 meter with a time of 13 minutes a 33.61 seconds. The senior’s time was also the fastest 5,000 meter in school history.
Jordan’s time landed him in ninth and earned him second All-American honors in a race where the top 11 men all ran PRs.
Washington women’s distance medley relay placed 10th with a time of 11 minutes and 9.46 seconds. Running the race for UW was junior Kelly Makin, junior Olivia Ribera, freshman Marlena Preigh, and junior Madison Heisterman.
Tomorrow Katie Rainsberger will start the day for Washington, running in the women’s mile final at 4 p.m. and then Allie Shadler[CQ8] will close the championships for Washington in the 3,000 meter at 5 p.m.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
