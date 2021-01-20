Pac-12 Conference and Commissioner Larry Scott to part ways in June

After 11 years at the helm of the Pac-12 Conference, Commissioner Larry Scott will not seek to renew his contract and will step down a year early in a “mutually agreed” upon move, according to a statement issued by the Pac-12 Conference.
Scott will now remain in the position through June 2021. His original contract was set to expire in June 2022. The Pac-12 executive committee, which includes Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, will immediately begin looking for a replacement.
During Scott’s time as commissioner, the Pac-12 expanded from 10 to 12 teams, Pac-12 TV Networks was created, athletes’ rights and medical coverage expanded, and conference revenue expanded from $100 million to $500 million.
In recent years, however, he has faced criticism for his role and complacency in the Pac-12’s fall from relevance in major revenue sports. Branding issues also headlined the Pac-12’s troubles under Scott, especially when compared to other Power Five conferences.
The Pac-12 announcement noted that the conference is looking to negotiate a new “long-term media rights agreement.” A new contract would change the set-up of Pac-12 TV Networks, one of Scott’s early achievements that would later fail to usher income and set the Pac-12 far behind other Power Five conferences.
Fans with DirecTV were never able to watch Pac-12 Networks on their TVs, as the network failed to strike a deal with one of the nation’s leading providers.
Apart from the network problems, the conference has also struggled with social media interaction. On Twitter, the Pac-12 Conference currently has a following of 69,300, the lowest of any Power Five conference. In comparison, the SEC has 570,100 followers.
One of the biggest knocks on Scott though is his exorbitant salary and the top-down regime of the conference. In a four-part column published in 2018 by the Oregonian, John Canzano reported while Scott was making $4.8 million per year in 2016, Pac-12 football coaches continued to make far less, and league officials were hired for positions they were underqualified for. Canzano also wrote Scott was prone to unnecessary spending, such as the Pac-12’s expensive studios in San Francisco and several private plane trips that seemingly could’ve been avoided.
In addition to poor branding, the on-field product has not lived up to expectations under Scott. To the annoyance of fans, the conference has failed to garner national recognition, particularly in the revenue-driven sports of football and men’s basketball, for several years.
Since the creation of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Pac-12 has yet to win a championship and only two teams from the conference have been selected for the semifinals. The last team from the conference to receive a playoff berth was Washington in 2016.
Men’s basketball has also spiraled downward since Scott took the helm. In 11 years under Scott, the Pac-12 has only one Final Four appearance, and is without an NCAA championship since Arizona in 1997.
New leadership, which the Pac-12 stated “will help us develop our go-forward strategy,” will need to do just that in coming years if the conference wants to stabilize its revenue and recognition woes moving forward.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.