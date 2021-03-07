Davis, Chidekh help Huskies beat Gonzaga for second straight sweep

After sweeping Portland State the day before, the Washington men’s tennis team dominated Gonzaga for a 7-0 win.
The doubles point was a hard-fought battle where the Huskies (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) barely came out on top.
With the doubles score tied at 1-1, junior Jack Davis and senior Alexis Alvarez were up 5-0 in the set and seemed to have it under control. However, Gonzaga’s top doubles pair won five sets in a row to tie at 5-5. With all eyes on their game and the pressure building up, Davis and Alvarez were able to put a stop to Gonzaga’s run and close out the match with a 7-5 win.
“The doubles was one of the clear things where we underperformed,” head coach Matt Anger said. “We got distracted after being up 5-0 but, in tennis, you got to get the last point and you got to keep going.”
Sophomore Clement Chidekh put in another impressive performance when he won the first set 6-1. However, he had a rough start to the second set and found himself down 4-0. Remaining calm and confident, Chidekh was able to quickly turn things around, forcing a tiebreaker that he ended up winning 7-3.
“I know [my opponent] was strong and I needed to be more calm,” he said. “I know I would come back by doing my thing because it’s difficult to close a set.”
With the score at 6-0, the attention turned to freshman Han Chih-Lin to deny the Bears (7-2) a point. After narrowly winning the first set 7-5, the second set was even closer, as Lin faced a tiebreaker at 6-6. Lin maintained his composure and closed out the tiebreaker with a 7-4 win.
Junior Adam Torocsik also faced a third set after losing the first 6-3 and winning the second 6-4, but showed his ability to close out the match with an impressive 6-2 win.
After winning the first set 6-1, sophomore Jack Pulliam failed to win in two sets, as he lost a tiebreaker 7-5. Since Washington already earned four points, Pulliam played a tiebreaker in the third where he narrowly won 10-8.
Following his shaky doubles performance, Davis got back into his groove and won his singles game in two sets, 6-4, 6-0.
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden [CQ] joined Davis by putting in a dominant performance where he quickly won in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Despite the 7-0 score, Anger believes that there is a lot to improve on and learn from today’s game.
“There were definitely some positives, there were some clear negatives,” Anger said. “In the end, we won the match but I know we can do a lot better.”
The Huskies face Portland on Mar. 12 at 5 p.m. where they attempt to continue their impressive run.
Reach contributing writer Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
