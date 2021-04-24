Huskies hire three new women’s basketball assistants

The Washington women’s basketball team made moves Saturday to fill out new head coach Tina Langley’s coaching staff. The Huskies hired three new assistants: Dan Tachemy, Katie Faulkner, and Latara King.
"I'm so excited to have Dan, Katie and Latara joining our Washington family," said Langley. "All three are incredible people who embody everything we want our program to be about. They have a passion for developing young women, both on and off the court, and have unique and exceptional experience at the highest levels of basketball.”
Tachemy will get his first experience coaching women’s college basketball at Washington. He has previous experience in both the G-League and NBA, most recently being the associate head coach of the Capital City Go-Gos, the Washington Wizards G-League affiliate.
In the NBA, Tachemy was the coordinator of player development for the Washington Wizards as well as an advance scout and video coordinator for both the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"I'm thrilled to join Coach Langley and the UW community," Tacheny said. "Coach Langley is one of the best coaches in the country and a woman of incredible character. It is a great privilege to join her as she begins this new chapter here at UW."
Faulkner comes to Montlake from Corvallis, where she was recruiting coordinator for Oregon State. She will also serve as recruiting coordinator at Washington. Faulkner was in Corvallis for five years and earned a reputation as one of the best assistants and recruiters in the country.
During her time with the Beavers, Faulkner was able to consistently lure top talent to Corvallis. She helped the Beavers land a McDonald's All-American in each of their last three recruiting classes.
"I am honored and thrilled to be joining Coach Langley and Husky Nation," said Faulkner. The University of Washington is an outstanding institution, and I look forward to serving our student-athletes in not only their basketball career, but in life beyond."
King has previous experience under Langley, serving as her assistant for the last three seasons at Rice, where King helped lead the team to its most successful seasons in school history.
“I am extremely excited to continue working with Coach Langley and to join the University of Washington women's basketball program," King said.
Prior to her time at Rice, King served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Boston College. She also had stops as an assistant at Monmouth and Florida Memorial University.
