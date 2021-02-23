Instant: Washington blown out in first game of back-to-back with ASU

With senior guard Quade Green out of the starting lineup, the Washington men’s basketball team fell to Arizona State in 97-64 drubbing.
In what has been a recurring theme this season, the Huskies (5-18, 4-14 Pac-12) struggled offensively through the game’s early goings, shooting just 31.4% from the field in the first half, while going a dismal 23.5% from distance and 42.9% from the free throw line.
Though Green came off the bench almost immediately, Washington continued to have issues developing an offensive rhythm, thanks in-part to its difficulties with ball security. In just 12 first half minutes, Green turned the ball over twice, while the Huskies gave it away 7 times over the first 20 minutes and 16 times on the night.
Moving on, the Huskies appeared to struggle with the full court pressure of the Sun Devils (8-11, 5-8 Pac-12), turning the ball over multiple times in the backcourt in the game’s opening minutes. Through the game’s entirety, Arizona State scored 23 points off Washington’s turnovers.
The lone bright spot for the Huskies in the first half was junior guard Jamal Bey. Bey, who leads the Pac-12 in three-point percentage, found his range from deep early on, scoring 12 points on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half, while playing all 20 minutes.
However, despites Bey’s hot hand, the Huskies ended the first half connecting on just one of their final 11 field goal attempts, going scoreless over the final two minutes. On the contrary, the Sun Devils made each of their last four attempts before the break, ending the half on a 12-1 run.
After keeping the game tight for the first five minutes, Washington found itself in a 20-point hole at the half, having allowed a whopping 49 points to Arizona State. The Huskies, who held Cal to just 51 points in their win just three days ago, simply couldn’t seem to get a stop against the Sun Devils.
On that note, Washington had absolutely no answer for the Pac-12’s leading scorer, senior guard Remy Martin. Having dropped at least 20 points in each of his past five games, Martin controlled the tempo Tuesday night, finding his spots and stuffing the stat sheet for ASU with 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists.
In an attempt to trim the deficit, head coach Mike Hopkins went deep into his bench in search of energy, but to no avail as ASU extended its league to 39 at its peak, even going on a 16-0 in the second half.
On the night, sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis, led the Huskies with 16 points and 6 boards. As a team, Washington went just 37% from the field.
Aside from Martin, both Kimani Lawrence and Alonzo Verge Jr. had big nights for the Sun Devils, scoring 22 and 16 respectively.
Despite the tough loss, Washington has little chance to regroup as they face Arizona State in Tempe again Thursday at 4 p.m.
