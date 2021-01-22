Back row defense costs No. 8 Washington in loss to Arizona State

Just a set into its first game of the season, it was clear the No. 8 Washington volleyball team had some rust to shake off.
More than a year since its Elite Eight run during the NCAA tournament, the Huskies were swept by the Sun Devils in a chaotic opening-night loss. Despite a hard fight in the third set, the Huskies weren’t able to gain enough rhythm to pull through.
Defensive troubles in the back row plagued the Huskies (0-1) all night as they tried to run a new 6-2 rotation to utilize both of its setters: junior Ella May Powell and redshirt freshman Olivia Mikkelsen. However, Washington was unable to return the tough shots and tips the Sun Devils forced all night. Head coach Keegan Cook was impressed by Arizona State’s discipline and admitted it wasn’t the best debut for his new system.
“We were looking to find some answers on our side of the net,” he said. “We had to change systems part way through that match and go to something we’ve done in the past but maybe something we haven’t been able to do as much as of late.”
For the first set and most of the second, Washington looked disoriented in a new system, struggling to come back from early scoring deficits. Arizona State capitalized off tips, which Washington struggled to get under in time the entire night, while Washington committed 13 service errors and either sent kills too deep or right at ASU defenders. Washington hit a combined .207 in its first game of the season.
As the system switched back to a more usual 5-1, Washington began to look much more comfortable, gaining enough momentum to close the gap in the third. The Huskies’ 16 kills in the third set were the most Washington managed in a single set all night.
Junior setter Ella May Powell led a comeback midway through the third and tied the score 12-12 with two consecutive aces. She finished the night with five and one error from the service line.
The Huskies held the score close through the set, going back and forth on the lead, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game going as the Sun Devils (1-0) won on a challenge review, 28-26.
“When people play disciplined volleyball like Arizona State did, it forces you to make a bunch of good plays, particularly out of tip coverage,” Cook said. “And then on the balls they did hit high, just keeping those on our side of the net. I thought we dug some balls over the net that we shouldn’t have and I thought there were some tips I thought we weren’t prepared to pick up.”
Washington certainly felt the loss of star outside hitter Kara Bajema on their opening night, both on offense and defense, as the Huskies lacked some defensive depth in the back row. The team will hope to find more contributors as the season goes on.
Friday’s match was also the first Washington athletic event of the year where every player wore a mask during the game. Masks are a Pac-12 requirement for volleyball this season since it is designated as a medium-risk transmission sport.
This year, Pac-12 volleyball teams will play one school twice per week at the same location, so Washington will be back in action against Arizona State in less than 24 hours as they look to set the season on a different course. Gameplay will pick up against ASU on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
