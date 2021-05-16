Washington discus throwers come through in the final day at the Pac-12 Championship

By the end of Sunday, the Washington men’s track and field team had accumulated 114 points, earning them a third place finish at the Pac-12 Championships, while the Washington women's team accumulated 77 points to tie for third place.
On the men’s side on Sunday, Washington throwers once again made some noise, this time at the discus event.
Heading into the 2021 Pac-12 Championship in Los Angeles, the Washington men’s discus team was ranked No. 1 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
With Elijah Mason taking gold at the Pac-12 Championship, the Huskies made a strong case to stay at the top.
This was Mason’s second Pac-12 Championship meet and his second time winning the gold at discus. The sophomore previously won the event as a freshman back in 2019, and with the 2020 championship being cancelled, Mason is the back-to-back Pac-12 discus title holder.
The winning toss today by the Casa Grande, Arizona, native was a distance of 189 feet and 1 inch, which he landed on his fifth attempt of the day. Mason’s second attempt, of 184 feet and 7 inches, would’ve still been good enough for first, but better safe than sorry for Mason on his huge fifth attempt.
Mason was not the only discus thrower that had a great day today for UW. The Huskies demonstrated their excellent depth, which has placed them at the top of the rankings.Three Huskies were in the field, and all three of them made it into the top-10 final for the event.
Following closest behind Mason was Jonah Wilson. The junior ended up finishing the day in fourth place, with his final throw flying a distance of 180 feet and 4 inches.
The next Washington discus thrower was Jayden White. The freshman didn’t waste any time making his first attempt his best, launching a throw 171 feet and 2 inches, a three-foot PR. This qualified for the finals, where he ended up finishing in tenth.
Overall, the men’s discus team helped add 15 points to Washington’s team total.
In addition to the throwers, a number of the runners competing in the finals of their event today managed to earn points for the Huskies.
One of those runners was sophomore Cass Elliot. Competing in his second Pac-12 Championships, Elliot finally landed himself a spot on the podium with a third place finish in the 400 meter hurdles.
The Seattle man ran a time of 50.07 seconds, improving his No. 4 mark in Washington history and earning six points for the men’s team.
Another runner who landed himself on the podium was the New Zealand native Sam Tanner in the men’s 1,500 meter race.
In a relatively short college career so far, as a sophomore, Tanner is already the holder of the indoor collegiate 1,500 meter record with a time of 3 minutes and 34.72 seconds. With that time, Tanner also reached the Olympic standard.
No records were broken today, nor any Olympic standards met, but the sophomore still came through for his team in his first-ever Pac-12 Championships. In the 1,500 meter race, Tanner ran a time of 3 minutes and 41.19 seconds, earning himself third in the race and earning Washington another six points.
Day 1 excitement
Junior Dalton Sugg, competing in his first ever Pac-12 Championships, landed himself on the podium with his javelin toss. The junior launched the javelin a distance of 220 feet and 9 inches on the first day of the meet.
Sugg, a Wenatchee native, has waited a long time for this opportunity, and he wasn’t going to let it slip by.
After redshirting as a freshman in 2017, Sugg finally saw his first action competing for Washington the following season, but an arm issue left him only able to compete in two meets. In 2019, Sugg did not compete at all, and the 2020 outdoor season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
In 2021, Sugg has finally been able to show everyone his potential.
The junior’s 220 foot and 9 inch javelin toss was a PR and landed him second in the event, earning him a spot on the podium and a silver medal.
Day 2 headlines
Sophomore Makenna Barton made quite a splash competing in the pole vault to close out day two.
It took Barton three attempts to get over 13 feet and 5.25 inches, but she wasn’t done after that. On her first vault attempt, at 13 feet and 9.25 inches she cleared it, securing the gold as the two other competitors failed three times at that height.
The pole vault of 13 feet and 9.25 inches set a new PR for the Woodinville native.
Competing for a new PR after already winning the event, Barton skipped the next height of 13 feet and 11.25 inches and went straight for the 14 feet and 1.25 inch pole vault. Unfortunately for Barton, she was unable to clear that height, and it was so late in the day that the lights were turned off while she was still competing.
With Barton winning the pole vault, it’s the fifth time Washington has won the women’s pole vault at the Pac-12 Championship in the past seven years.
Washington track and field will be back in action Thursday, May 27, down in College Station, Texas, for the NCAA West Preliminaries.
