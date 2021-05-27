Runners headline day two at the NCAA West Preliminaries

Haley Herberg punched her ticket to Oregon Thursday.
After winning the Pac-12 Cross Country Championship earlier this season, the junior out of Mission Viejo, California will now be heading to her first ever NCAA outdoor Championship for the 10k.
With the first twelve finishers at the NCAA West preliminaries qualifying for the NCAA Championship, Herberg left little doubt all race that she’d be amongst those top finishers after running with the front pack for the majority of the race.
Herberg ran a time of 33 minutes and 40.32 seconds to end in fifth place.
Aside from Herberg, no other Washington athlete qualified for the NCAA Championship on day two in College Station, Texas. A trio of runners, however, did qualify for the next round of the 1,500 meter race.
Running in heat one of the 1,500 meter, junior Madison Heisterman pulled away and finished in first.
With less than 10 seconds until the finish line, Heisterman was trailing two BYU runners. In the end, the junior from Nanaimo, British Columbia kicked it up a gear and managed to get out in front.She won by .21 seconds.
Heisterman’s time of 4 minutes and 18.47 seconds was enough for that first place finish in her heat, which also means she will be moving on to the next round of the 1,500 meter race with a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Championship.
In that same heat, Anna Gibson also fought for a qualifying spot. The top five runners in each heat automatically qualify, and the senior managed to do just enough to snag that fifth place finish.
Gibson’s time of 4 minutes and 19.22 seconds was 1.81 seconds faster than the sixth place finisher in that heat. Had Gibson not finished in fifth, she would not have qualified for the next round of the 1,500 meter race.1
Senior Allie Shadler followed in heat two, which turned out to be the fastest heat on the day, as the fifth place finisher ran a time of 4 minutes and 17.34 seconds, a time that would’ve won any other heat on the day.
Unfortunately for Shadler, she ran a time of 4 minutes and 17.48 seconds to land her in sixth place. Luckily, the four fastest times of runners outside the top five in their heat also qualify for the next round of the 1,500 meter race, meaning Shadler will get a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Championships later this weekend.
Darhian Mills, who ran the 400 meter hurdle event, will also advance to the quarterfinals.
The senior from Bothell ran a time of 59.29 seconds, which did not automatically qualify her, but was good enough to put her in the top-24 on the day to earn her a bid to the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Tomorrow the men will be back with Jonah WIlson getting the day started for Washington competing in the discus, which gets underway at 10:30 a.m.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.