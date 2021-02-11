Huskies have another chance for improvement at UW invitational

The Washington track and field team will be back in action this Friday and Saturday for the first time since the UW indoor preview in the last weekend of January, with the student-athletes looking to improve upon their prior performances.
For the field events, the Huskies will look to keep up the strong showing in both men’s and women’s weight throw and shot put, as a Husky placed first in all four of those events.
In his second meet ever, freshman Jayden White will be looking to get closer and closer to Scott Neilson and his UW weight throw record. At the UW indoor preview, the freshman’s weight throw went a distance of 68 feet and 9.75 inches; Neilson holds the record with a throw of 72.36 feet that he did in the 1970s.
Another freshman weight thrower who will be looking to keep improving is Beatrice Asomaning, who at the previous meet broke her PR and placed first in the event with a distance of 57 feet and 2.75 inches.
As far as the track events go, UW will be looking to have a much better outing as, out of the 14 track events that took place at the UW indoor preview, only three of them were won by a UW runner.
Kemuel Santana won the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.95 seconds. The junior will be looking to improve upon that time as well as his time in the men’s 200, which was 21.79 seconds and was good enough for second place.
Santana was coming off of an injury that had sidelined him for six months this past year. Now with a race under his belt, Santana will be looking to run around 6.70 seconds in this weekend's 60, as that is what he felt he could do last week when he fell short.
At the UW indoor preview, Aaliyah Wilson won the women’s 60 meter dash with a time of 7.46 seconds. Wilson also competed in the 60-meter hurdles and finished in second place with a time of 8.55 seconds.
Wilson did, however, injure her leg and was unable to compete in the women’s 200 meter dash, so that will be a question coming into this weekend — is her injury fully healed?
Evan Mafilas won the men's 200 with a time of 21.46 seconds at the past event. However, the men’s 400-meter dash will be a race that the junior Mafilas will be looking to improve upon immensely, as he placed fourth in that event, with a time of 48.98 seconds.
Overall, both the track and field competitors for UW will be looking to keep improving upon their scores and will all be looking to grab first place in their events at the UW invitational.
The UW Invitational at Dempsey Indoor will begin Friday.
