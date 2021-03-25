Washington hopes week off will lead to success against Stanford

After an unexpected weekend off, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team is back at it again.
For the first time this season, Washington’s games were cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Washington State program forced the weekend’s games to be cancelled.
“Just felt disappointment for everyone involved,” head coach Keegan Cook said about the cancellation. “Then it quickly became how do we make the most of this open weekend.”
The loss of the weekend with the cross-state rivals allotted the Huskies (13-3 Pac-12) more time to rest and prepare as the season carries on. Cook noted that Washington spent the extra time from the cancellation working on little weaknesses that have popped up and focused on staying healthy.
Cancellations are nothing new for Washington’s next opponent, which has been plagued with issues surrounding cancelations since the first game of the season. The Cardinal (2-6 Pac-12) come into this weekend’s matchups with only eight games under their belt.
It has been a tough season for Stanford, who began the year ranked but quickly fell after injuries and COVID-19 developments whittled the roster down. When the two teams start the weekend on Friday, Stanford will only have played half the amount of games Washington has.
The Huskies will head into Friday’s game with more experience, but they will have to prove if they can manage to come off a somewhat-sudden cancellation and recoup quickly for its next opponent.
“In my view, I think you have to control your mindset and sometimes taking a break, you just lose that intensity,” Cook said. “You can feel it over the course of the weekend. You felt like you should kinda be keyed up on Friday and Sunday, but you weren’t doing anything. And so now we kinda have to get back on track.”
As the end of conference play quickly approaches and more conference matches stand before the tournament, it's important Washington successfully gets back on track and maintains a steady rhythm.
This weekend is the last scheduled home matchup of the season, and following Stanford, Washington only has Cal left to play.
So far, a combination of improved and consistent serving, aggressive offense from the middle blockers and outside hitters, and defense has kept Washington on top in tough games. If the Huskies can maintain this season’s success for two more weeks, they will likely secure a spot in postseason tournament play.
Washington will take it one step at a time though, starting with their first game against Stanford on Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
