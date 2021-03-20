Nine Huskies take home event titles in outdoor opener

The Washington track and field team kicked off its outdoor season Saturday, as the Huskies took on several local schools at the Doris Heritage Track Festival in West Seattle, where nine UW athletes came away with top honors.
Hosted by Seattle Pacific, Saturday's events kicked off with several Washington multi-event athletes getting a chance to make their first marks of the season, and few impressed like Ida Eikeng. The Norwegian placed first in shot put and javelin, with throws of 43 feet and 8 inches and 164 feet and 7 inches, respectively. The latter was good enough for fourth in program history and the best from a UW athlete since 2011.
The only event Eikeng didn't win that she participated in was high jump, where the No. 1 spot went to fellow UW multis athlete Hannah Rusnak. The 2020 MPSF pentathlon champion won the event after clearing a jump of 5 feet and 7 inches, one bar higher than UW senior Lyndsey Lopes and Eikeng, who filled out the podium.
While Eikeng and Rusnak racked up awards on the women's side, junior Dalton Sugg made his first appearance for Washington in three years. Missing 2019 with injury and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the junior from Wenatchee, Washington won the men's javelin event with a throw of 202 feet and 8 inches on his fourth and final attempt.
Washington's dominance in throws continued with the hammer. On the women's side, both sophomore Ginny Mehl and freshman Beatrice Asomaning made the podium, with the former's 151 feet and 8 inch throw slightly edging the latter's distance of 146 feet and 3 inches. They finished second and third respectively.
For the men, Jayden White continued his strong season. Fresh off his appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships, the freshman won his first ever collegiate hammer throw competition with a toss of 198 feet and 2 inches. UW junior Connor Jost took second with a throw of 175 feet and 9 inches, and freshman Sam Van Peursem just missed the podium with a toss of 174 feet and 1 inch, ending up in fourth.
The rest of Washington's event titles came on the track. The Huskies took home both event titles in the 400 meter hurdles as seniors Darhian Mills and Julian Body both came away with wins. Mills, the recent All-American, won her race by almost three seconds, finishing in 60.60 seconds.
Body, competing for Washington for the first time since arriving from Stanford, had more pressure. The senior crossed the line in 53.60 seconds, just 0.18 seconds faster than UW freshman Jonathan Birchman, who took second. The third place finisher was almost three seconds behind them.
Similar to the 400 meter hurdles, Washington also swept the 200 meter dash. Fresh off earning her first All-American honors as part of the UW's DMR team at the NCAA Indoor Championships, junior Olivia Ribera won the women's 200 meter dash with a run of 24.79 seconds. Her fellow UW junior Victoria Gersch just missed the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 25.62 seconds.
The Huskies capped off their day with a winning run from junior Evan Mafilas, who won the men's 200 meter dash with a run of 21.85 seconds.
Washington track and field will be back in action when a group of athletes heads to Los Angeles to take part in the Jim Bush Legends Invitational hosted by UCLA on Wednesday, March 24.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
