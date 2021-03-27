Fortin’s super-tiebreak saves Huskies from Cardinal sweep

Freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin proved to be the only bright spot for the Washington women’s tennis team on Saturday afternoon on the road at Stanford, as it lost its third straight match at the hands of the Cardinal, 6-1.
The UW dropped the doubles point for the second straight day, losing on courts two and three. The UW’s number one pair of senior Vanessa Wong and junior Sedona Gallagher were leading 5-4 before their match was called off with the doubles point already decided.
Stanford quickly wrapped up the overall match by winning singles matches on courts six, three, and four in straight sets.
Washington freshman Tara Charlton hung much tougher on court four, but fell to ITA No. 103 Anna Geller 6-4, 7-5.
The Huskies’ top singles player, Wong, dropped only her second match of the season in a super-tiebreak. Wong dropped the first set 6-4 before rallying to win in a second set tiebreak. Then, in the super-tiebreak, Wong battled but lost 12-10.
Fortin saved the Huskies from a sweep, winning her own super-tiebreak, 14-12, on court two. It was another display of Fortin’s inability to cave to the opposition after trailing 2-6 following the first set. The freshman from Montreal, Canada now has an 11-4 record in singles on the season.
Washington remains on the road, traveling to Boulder to face Colorado on Friday, April 2, at 12:30 p.m.
