Huskies falter again, drop sixth straight game

The Washington baseball team just couldn’t find a groove on Saturday.
The Huskies (8-5, 0-5 Pac-12) found themselves in a hole early, eventually dropping their fifth conference game of the season 9-1.
Coming into the game after a lackluster offensive performance during Friday’s no-hitter, the Huskies looked to their defense to keep them in the game after a strong showing in Friday’s loss. But that wasn’t the case today.
By the end of the first inning, the Huskies were trailing 2-0 to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in the second game of the series.
Rightie Jack Enger got the start, but couldn’t keep OSU at bay, with the Beavers (16-5, 4-1 Pac-12) scoring their first points of the day in the first after freshman Garret Forrester’s double to the right with two runners on put the Beavs up two.
“I thought we were really tentative on the mound,” head coach Lindsey Meggs said. “I thought our starter was not very aggressive and that put us in a hole that right now we can’t climb out of.”
Oregon State struck again in the third, with Forrester homering to left, with a man on first, extending the OSU lead to four, and pitting the Huskies deeper in the hole.
Enger’s night ended early at the top of the fourth, finishing with 3.0 innings pitched and 64 total pitches, with rightie Nate Weeldreyer coming in. Weeldreyer saw some turbulence on the mound allowing two runs and 6 hits before making way in the eighth for Stefan Raeth to close out the game.
The Huskies finally got on base in the bottom of the fourth, after center fielder Braiden Ward was hit by pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, the tenth time he’s been hit this season. The Huskies got on the board courtesy Ward, who after stealing second and third, got in on a Cole Miller groundout.
“The focus is moving forward in everything,” Meggs said. “Pitching better, hitting better, making better choices at the plate, and being more aggressive, but just one inch at a time”
The Beavers extended their lead once again in the sixth, with Ryan Ober hitting another homer down the middle with one on, stretching the lead to five and further demoralizing the Dawgs. OSU ended the game with two runs in the eighth and ninth to round things off.
Washington looks to turn things around on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m., against Oregon State in the last game of the series.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
