Washington shuts out San Diego in doubleheader victories

Prior to Sunday morning, Sarah Willis had only pitched 2.2 innings of collegiate softball.
In her most recent outing Feb. 13, Willis got roughed up for six runs in just two innings. For two weeks, Willis sat on the sideline with a 15.75 ERA looming over her head, waiting for her next chance to pitch.
That chance finally came against San Diego on Sunday, as Willis made her first collegiate start, throwing 5.1 innings of shutout, no-hit ball, as the No. 5 Washington softball team won, 5-0.
Unlike her counterparts Gabbie Plain and Kelley Lynch who frequently rack up strikeouts, Willis’ day was highlighted by weak contact from Toreros (3-8) bats. The freshman only struck out three, but 11 groundouts made it a relatively easy day for the UW defense.
In fact, the contact against Willis was so weak, that the first hit of the day for the Toreros didn’t even leave the infield. A dribbler to shortstop Sis Bates in the sixth inning ultimately spoiled Willis’ shot at a no-hitter, but it was a marked improvement over her prior outing.
With sophomore Kelley Lynch struggling from the circle so far this season, Willis’ performance Sunday is an encouraging sign for the Huskies (13-2) as they search for consistency alongside Plain.
Triples from fifth-year seniors Kaija Gibson and Bates were the catalyst for the UW scoring. Gibson’s fourth inning leadoff triple was her first of the season, and she later scored on a double from freshman Lilly Agan, who led Washington on the offensive side of the ball with two hits. Bates’ sixth inning triple scored two to extend the UW lead to 3-0.
Washington tacked on two more in the seventh, as junior Madison Huskey hit a two-run double.
Plain got the final five outs for Washington, striking out four, to extend her scoreless inning streak to 14 2/3.
Plain’ scoreless streak continues
In the second game of the day, Plain got her third start of the weekend.
Outside of a Toreros single in the fifth inning, Plain was perfect in five innings of work, striking out seven batters, walking none.
After allowing a run in the first inning Friday night against SDSU, Plain has worked 20.2 straight innings without allowing a run.
The Washington bats were hot in game two, as the Huskies racked up 17 hits in the 12-0 victory. It is the most hits for Wahsington in a game since Mar. 6, 2020, when it had 19 against Santa Clara.
Gibson and redshirt senior Morganne Flores led Washington with three hits each. Flores finished with three RBIs, Gibson, Agan, and senior Livy Schiele each had two, and three other Huskies finished with one.
Sophomore Brooke Nelson got her first action Feb. 19, closing out the game in the sixth inning, surrendering just one hit, as the Huskies run-ruled the Toreros.
Washington will head halfway across the Pacific to take on Hawai’i next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
