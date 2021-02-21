Pulliam can’t hang on as UW drops close match to Oregon

Nine matches were played Sunday afternoon between the Washington men’s tennis team and Oregon.
Only one of them really mattered, as a single set between Washington sophomore Jack Pulliam and Oregon sophomore Luke Vandecasteele was all that separated the two teams Sunday afternoon in Eugene.
After splitting the first two sets, Pulliam dropped the final set on court six as Washington suffered a 4-3 defeat to the hands of Oregon.
To get to that point though, it was a hard-fought battle between the Huskies (4-3) and the Ducks.
Washington started out strong, taking the singles point behind wins on court number two and three. The first to finish was the Huskies’ second pair of sophomore Ewen Lumsden and freshman Han-Chih Lin, who made quick work of the hosts, winning their match 6-2. Wrapping up the doubles point on court two was the UW’s French pair of sophomore Clement Chidekh and senior Thibault Chidekh who remained undefeated with a 6-4 win.
The Ducks (7-3) began to claw their way back though, as Washington junior Adam Torocsik was quickly defeated 6-2, 6-2 on court five to even the match at one point a piece.
Chidekh continued his early-season dominance beating Oregon's No. 1 singles player Joshua Charlton, 6-2, 6-3. Charlton is the No. 30 singles player in the ITA rankings. Chidekh, a French transfer, now has three top 75 wins this season and remains undefeated at 7-0 in singles play.
The teams continued trading sets, with Lumsden falling on the third court in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Lin put the Huskies back in front with a 7-6, 6-3 victory on court four, then junior Jack Davis dropped his match 7-5. 7-5 on the second court.
Tied at 3-3, it all came down to Washington’s No. 6 singles player Pulliam.
The sophomore exchanged the first two sets with Vandecasteele, 7-5, 5-7, a strong indicator of what was to come in the final set.
Battling cramps in his left leg, Pulliam was broken twice on his way to dropping the final set, 6-3.
Washington will be back this Friday, Feb. 26 when it takes on Arizona in Tucson.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
