Jayden White throws second best weight throw in UW history

After only the first meet of the year at Dempsey indoor, freshman Jayden White looks to have a very bright future ahead of himself.
In his first ever weight throw competition for Washington during the first day of the UW Indoor Preview, White threw a distance of 68 feet and 9.75 inches, good enough to place him second in school history, only behind Scott Neilson, who threw 72.36 feet during his time with the Huskies in the 1970s.
White had the best throw on the day by more than 10 feet, with second place going to Washington junior Connor Jost, who managed to throw the weight 61 feet and 8.50 inches, which is a new PR for him.
Even being a freshman and having to deal with all of the obstacles that the coronavirus pandemic has presented him with, such as not being able to practice very much over the summer, White said that he felt more pumped up than nervous coming into the event.
“I was pretty hyped, pretty surprised,” White said. “That was the number I was looking for, so it felt good. I definitely think that I’ve got another meter or two still in there, there's a lot of pieces that I’m still trying to put in, so once they click, I’ll be in a good spot.”
Beatrice Asomaning keeps the streak going
In the first five meets of her career in 2020, Beatrice Asomaning set a new PR.
That trend has continued in 2021 as Asomaning did it again, crushing her previous best of 54 feet and 9.50 inches with a new PR throw of 57 feet and 2.75 inches, which puts her at No. 4 in school history.
“I think it’s [practice] been going pretty well, it’s been good, I’ve been progressing, I’ve been learning a lot,” she said. “We’ve really been working on technique and I think it’s been progressing really nicely”
Asomaning’s progression is showing up in the stat sheet as she beat her previous record in four of her six throws on the day. Asomaning is hopeful that she can reach her goal on the season of 18 meters, which would be slightly more than 59 feet.
“My goal was to get in the 17’s and I did, so I’m very grateful, feeling very blessed,” she said. “I hope I can keep up this trend, but I honestly don’t know. I hope it gets better every time, it’d be nice to hit 18 this year.”
Other notes:
Sophomore Makenna Barton placed second in the women's pole vault with a jump of 13 feet and 2.25 inches.
Former UW star pole vaulter Olivia Gruver tied the number two mark in the world this when she cleared 15 feet and 3.75 inches. Her impressive performance also set a new Dempsey record, breaking her own high from her time as a student-athlete.
Freshman Sam Van Peursem won the men’s shot put event with a throw of 62 feet and 10.75 inches.
Another former UW pole vaulter, Chase Smith, won the men’s pole vault clearing a height of 17 feet and 2.75 inches.
Redshirt freshman Makayla Kelby placed first in the women’s shot put event with a distance of 51 feet and 0.50 inches, which was four inches short of her PR.
The Huskies women’s distance medley team finished in second place with a time of 11:06.66, just three seconds behind BYU.
The Huskies will be back at Dempsey Indoor tomorrow morning for day two of the UW indoor preview, which starts at 11:00 a.m. with the women’s 60 meter hurdles.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen atsports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.