Huskies return home to face Ducks for first time in two years

For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Washington women’s tennis team will compete back in Seattle, and for the first time in over two calendar years, it will prepare to take the court against Oregon.
For head coach Robin Stephenson and her players, this match is exactly what the team needs.
“It’s been a while since we have played Oregon, and we are really looking forward to it,” she said. “It will definitely help our chances of making the postseason if we can get the win. We believe we can, and we know it will be a battle.”
The Huskies (11-6, 3-5 Pac-12) aren’t used to such a meaningful match up with their Pacific Northwest foes. They scarfed down the Ducks (12-5, 5-3) in a 7-0 sweep when they last played in 2019. (Of course, Oregon owned an 0-10 conference record that season.)
In 2021, however, the tables have turned ever so slightly. With a 5-3 record in conference play, the Ducks — coming off their first-ever victory over No. 25 Stanford last Sunday — enter Friday’s match with a two-game lead over the Huskies in the Pac-12.
The Huskies, meanwhile, lost to Stanford to open up their road trip on Mar. 27. But according to Stephenson, that sort of match just reflects the intensity of Pac-12 tennis.
“[The Ducks] are coming off a great win at home on their senior day and will be playing with a lot of confidence,” she said. “We both have very good teams this year and both ranked lower than where we should be. We need to compete our best, stay disciplined with our gameplans from start to finish on every court and defend our home courts.”
One member of the UW squad who’s had perhaps the most in-depth look at the prowess of Pac-12 competition is senior captain and top singles player Vanessa Wong.
Having spent her entire collegiate career with a top-100 national ranking, Wong has experienced her fair share of battles on the court. After peaking at a career-best 30th in the country earlier this season, she dropped two of her four individual matches on the team’s two-week road trip.
In an overloaded conference, though, it’s impossible to expect domination each and every match.
“Vanessa finished off the weekend at Utah very strong,” Stephenson said. “She is up for the challenge week in and week out, and her results speak to that. She’s playing some of the best players in the country each match, and she has another tough opponent on Friday.”
Riding a two-game winning streak home to Seattle, the entire Washington roster — bolstered by the return of junior Nika Zupancic — looks primed to make a postseason push in the final two weeks of a hard-fought season.
“We had a great road trip to Colorado and Utah and got two hard-earned wins,” Stephenson said. “It’s always a tough trip, and the team handled the adversity really well and we feel like we are really starting to compete and play our best tennis when we need to here in the later stages of the season.”
The Huskies have three more opportunities to ride that momentum into the end of the season and maybe even the Pac-12 championships on April 23. First, they’ll need to get through the red-hot Oregon Ducks, starting this Friday at 1:30 p.m. on Montlake.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
