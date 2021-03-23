Stevenson enters transfer portal after one year at Washington

One year after his return to the Pacific Northwest, junior guard Erik Stevenson has entered the transfer portal for a second time a spokesperson from the UW men’s basketball team confirmed to The Daily on Tuesday.
Stevenson arrived on Montlake after spending his first two seasons of college basketball at Wichita State. In his lone season with the Huskies, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 35.7% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range.
A native of Lacey, Washington, Stevenson started 23 of the 26 games he played for head coach Mike Hopkins. He struggled to find his shot during the beginning of the season, but broke out with a 27-point game against California on Jan. 9, kicking off a streak of seven consecutive games where the junior scored double-digits.
The junior finished the season with the team’s second-most three-pointers made: 37. His six made shots from beyond the arc against Cal were the most made by any UW player in a single game this season. Stevenson took on a major role in the Washington offense, leading the team in three-pointers attempted and taking the second-most field goals behind senior Quade Green.
Stevenson, the team leader in steals during the 2020-21 season, too, made his impact on the defensive side of the ball. He grabbed three steals in four different games, including the season-opener against No. 2 Baylor and ended the season with 29, averaging more than a steal per game.
Stevenson’s other standout game came in Washington’s second matchup with rivals Washington State, where the junior played a season-high 39 minutes to put up 18 points and dish seven assists as the Huskies won 65-63. Stevenson’s 55 assists ranked second on the team, but he also averaged 1.8 turnovers per game.
