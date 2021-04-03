Huskies back in win column after comeback victory over Cal

Bouncing back from its loss at San Diego State, the Washington men’s soccer team came back from behind to defeat Cal 2-1 at Husky Soccer Stadium on Saturday.
Redshirt junior Lucas Meek came up with the crucial touch to lift the Huskies (9-2-0, 6-2-0 Pac-12) to victory. The Mercer Island native’s fifth goal of the season was one of his best, finding the net in the 59th minute.
After Charlie Ostrem found space down the left, the junior left-back played the ball into the box. Meek latched on the cross, volleying his finish into the top corner to give UW the 2-1 advantage.
Ostrem and Meek have both been generating impressive output in front of goal this season, with the two accounting for 14 combined goals and assists in just 11 games this season.
Although the fourth place Golden Bears (3-4-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) found themselves in front around the 14 minute mark, they were on the back foot for the majority of the match.
UW outshot Cal 16-6 while also having a substantial 7-1 advantage on corners. Six of the Washington shots were on target, forcing three saves out of the Cal defense, including a header off the line to deny the UW a third goal.
Washington’s top scorer Dylan Teves found the net from the penalty spot for the equalizing goal just 10 minutes after the Golden Bears had jumped out to their early lead. The goal continued the Hawaiian’s perfect streak from the penalty spot and marked his sixth goal of the season.
The Huskies showed resilience in Saturday’s win, coming from behind to win for the second time this season. In games where UW has gone down a goal, the Huskies have won two and lost two.
Although the Huskies’ six-game winning streak came to an end against SDSU in their previous match, Saturday’s victory was the fourth consecutive home victory for the Dawgs. In a close Pac-12 title race, every win bears great significance with UW moving to within half a game of Stanford.
Washington next hosts UCLA on Thursday, April 8th at 4 p.m. before a showdown against the first-place Cardinal to close out the season.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
