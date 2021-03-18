UW takes on WSU, hosts first apple cup in more than a year

A rivalry will be renewed on Friday, as the No. 23Washington women’s soccer team hosts Washington State for the first time since November, 2019.
It’s been a while, but the two biggest schools in Washington will face off in a non-conference battle on Mar. 17, filled with individual talent and two well coached programs.
Washington comes off a mixed weekend, losing for the first time this season 1-0 against No. 21 Stanford, then completing a 2-1 comeback to take down California, who were ranked No. 24 at the time, in their second conference win of the season.
On the other side, the Cougars(4-0-1) will play their first game of March, after having their last four games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, they come into the matchup refreshed and undefeated.
Defense has been key for the Huskies (5-1-2) this season, allowing one goal or less in each game this season. Head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s approach remains one of maintaining consistency and not panicking in difficult situations.
Despite falling behind in their last two matches, the Dawgs have found ways to fight back, making it a much more difficult match than Stanford would’ve liked, striking the post twice in their loss, while coming all the way back to defeat Cal after going down 1-0.
The Cougars present a different challenge of a high octane offense spearheaded by senior forward Elyse Bennet, who has five total goals in five matches this season. Bennet’s goal scoring has led WSU to a 2.2 goals per game average this season, with two wins of three goals or more, to go along with a defensive record of only two goals allowed this season.
The Husky offense will need to get going early, with a more direct first 45 minutes. The offensive firepower of junior midfielder Summer Yates and junior winger Ruby Hellstrom have been a necessity for UW this season, accounting for eight of the squad’s ten goals this season.
After such a strange year, another plus is the return of fans over the past two weeks, as slowly but surely the soccer stadium sees its bleachers fill up with friends and families, and as time goes by the number of fans will surely increase along with sustained safety measurements.
The game looks to be a cracker, with kickoff between the Huskies and Cougars at 7 p.m. on March 19.
