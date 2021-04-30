Sekany leads victory over No. 15 St. Louis, UW moves on to the Sweet 16

Penalties.
The most nerve-wracking premise in soccer tends to bring out every emotion fathomable, and Friday night, those twelve yards of glory were the decider for the Washington women’s soccer team.
After 110 minutes with zero goals, it came time for the period of suspended heartbeats. But the Huskies (11-3-3) stood fast, slotting in four of their five shots, as seniors Olivia Van Der Jagt, Mary Johnston, and junior Karlee Stueckle all made good on their attempts.
On the other side of the ball, St. Louis started well, making its first spot-kick. But the second didn’t go as planned. The Billikens’ (15-2) shot rattled the crossbar, and the following hit was saved by the outstretched arms of redshirt junior Olivia Sekany.
Then came time for the deciding moment. The final penalty of the five originally allotted to each side.
It came with quite a surprise, as Sekany strutted to the top of the box.
With the weight of the season on her cleats, Sekany stroked the perfect penalty smoothly into the bottom right corner, sending all of Washington into exaltation.
Friday was Washington’s chance to advance to the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014, and it played like it.
The Huskies looked like the better side early on, applying pressure and managing seven shots on frame to go along with seven corners. Senior midfielder Ameera Hussen was the head of the Husky attack, leading the team with four shots on the day, and spending the majority of the team’s attacking time on the ball.
Not to be outdone, the Husky defense once again stood tall. The backline has yet to allow a goal this postseason. It’s been a mind boggling 510 minutes since the Huskies last conceded, as they’ve held clean sheets in the past four matches.
Today’s star performer on the backline, junior center back Kala McDaniel made numerous last-woman tackles, and also saved the squad from defeat with goal-line clearance in the second overtime period.
Washington will now face it’s toughest test yet in the Sweet 16, as they take on No. 2 North Carolina in their own backyard. The match is scheduled for May 5, at 12 p.m.
