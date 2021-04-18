Washington closes out regular season with losses to Arizona, Hawai’i

After finishing the Husky Invitational in second place Saturday afternoon, the Washington beach volleyball team returned to action Sunday at Alki Beach Park for the third day in a row.
The Huskies (4-9, 0-5 Pac-12) were looking to end the weekend on a high note with their final two matches of the regular season.
Unfortunately, Washington was not able to capitalize against No. 9 Arizona, 1-4. Shayne McPherson and Chloe Loreen were the lone Huskies to defeat their opponents, shutting out the Wildcats’ Parkhurst and Rennie in a 21-17, 21-8 match.
The Huskies met No. 15 Hawaii later in the day for the third and final time this weekend, losing in a tight 3-2 match. McPherson and Loreen took care of business at the one spot with a 21-18, 21-16 win against Napoleon and Santer of Hawai’i, and Scarlett Dahl and Kyra Petersen finished the day with a 21-19, 21-16 victory over Huddleston/Glagau in their match.
As regular season play concludes, day one of the Pac-12 Championships is set to take place next Thursday, April 29 at Mapes Beach in Los Angeles.
