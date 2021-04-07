New women’s basketball head coach Tina Langley welcomed to Washington

The Washington athletics department introduced newly hired women’s basketball head coach Tina Langley on Wednesday morning in a virtual press conference. After spending six seasons at Rice, Langley said she is excited to compete and bring the Huskies back to Pac-12 and national prominence.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Husky family; the program has such a rich history in women’s basketball,” Langley said. “And of course I’m ready to compete in the best conference in women’s basketball, the Pac-12.”
Langley had plenty of experience winning during her time at Rice. She finished as the winningest coach in program history with a record 162-61, winning the past three Conference USA Championships and the 2021 WNIT title. Langley hopes to bring that winning mentality to Montlake.
“When you look at Seattle and Washington, you see a huge passion for women’s basketball,” Langley said. “One of the things that is really fun about this community is its passion for growth. With that passion I think amazing things can be accomplished here.”
Langley has a long coaching history before her time at Rice, having worked as an assistant at multiple schools, including Georgia and Clemson. The highlight of Langley's assistant career came when she was an assistant under Brenda Freese at the University of Maryland, helping lead the Terps to two Final Fours.
She hopes to bring the winning mentality that she learned under Freese and developed at Rice to Montlake, aiming to revitalize and rebuild the Washington women’s basketball program. The Huskies have missed out on the NCAA Tournament for four straight seasons
Recruiting will be a key for Langley
Recruiting is important to every coach, but it is especially important for Langley to hit the ground running since she has little to no experience recruiting the talent-rich West Coast and Pacific Northwest.
“Recruiting is about relationships, and that’s been true everywhere I’ve ever gone,” Langley said. “Obviously our goal is to work really hard to get to know everyone in the area of the Pacific Northwest as well as the West Coast.”
In the past, Langley has shown success in recruiting at places where she had no prior experience, such as in Texas during her time at Rice. She hopes to use the connections she made at national universities like Maryland and build from there.
Langley is also tasked with trying to retain the UW’s top-20 recruiting class for 2021. On top of this, four Huskies, including their top-three leading scorers from last season, have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
“The first thing we did was reach out to the recruiting class, as well as the young women on the team, including those that entered the transfer portal,” Langley said. “I’m very grateful for all of them giving me that opportunity to talk with them. They have the opportunity to choose and we want to honor that for everyone.”
Retaining 2021’s recruiting class, as well as the players in the transfer portal, will be key for Langley if she hopes to find immediate success next winter in Seattle.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
